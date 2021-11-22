ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons to launch new collection of holiday donuts and merchandise

By Gina Joseph
Macomb Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Tim Hortons will be happy to know the popular coffee shop a sweet collection of treats and merchandise coming out for the holidays, according to Wednesday’s news release. The biggest fan of the new Timbiebs collection, however, is Justin Bieber. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always...

www.macombdaily.com

Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Beiber
#Doughnut#Merch#Chocolate Chips#Food Drink#Canadian#Timbiebs Timbits
