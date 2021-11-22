ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Cormier Mocks ‘Hilarious’ Sobriety Claim From Jon Jones

By Derek Hall
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Cormier is not buying the claims of sobriety of Jon Jones. Jones recently made the statement that he was 60 days sober in the wake of the domestic violence charges that saw him allegedly assaulting his fiancée and headbutting a cop car while intoxicated. The only problem with this claim...

