ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Hot Buttered Whiskey Cider Recipe

By Advanced Mixology
advancedmixology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first sip of your Hot Buttered Whiskey Cider will have you feeling warm and fuzzy on the inside. The citrus flavors are softened by both heat as well as maple syrup, so they taste even more delicious than before!. Author:. Advanced...

advancedmixology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#Cider#Citrus#Simmer#Fuzzy#Food Drink#Prep Time#Directions Bring
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theroanoker.com

Spectacular Sides for Thanksgiving Dinner

We all have our favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes (don’t forget the tiny marshmallows on top!), cornbread or chestnut stuffing, Brussel sprouts or collard greens and homemade or jellied cranberry sauce. Roasted turkey may take center stage on your Thanksgiving table, but delicious and delightful sides are always a highlight of this holiday meal. It is a pleasure to share my family’s treasured Thanksgiving side dish recipes with you.
RECIPES
purewow.com

Ina Garten’s Countdown to Thanksgiving Continues with This Chic Green Bean Side

We’ve been watching Ina Garten’s Instagram with bated breath ever since she announced that she’d be sharing a week’s worth of make-ahead Thanksgiving recipes. On Monday, she posted a pre-carved turkey and homemade gravy recipe. Yesterday, it was a drool-worthy mushroom-leek bread pudding packed with pancetta and Gruyère. Today, we feast our eyes upon a modern veggie side that blows the O.G. casserole out of the water: green beans gremolata.
RECIPES
advancedmixology.com

Bee Sting Recipe

The use of exotic ingredients gives this Scotch cocktail a taste that is unlike any other. Bärenjäger, a German honey liqueur, gives the drink a nice, sweet, botanical flavor that is only made even better by the addition of scotch and Fernet-Branca. To top it off, the tangerine juice adds a fruity sweet and sour taste, while an egg gives it its thick and frothy texture.
LIFESTYLE
Wide Open Eats

recipes

If you're a Southerner or simply love Southern cooking, you've probably eaten fried cornbread. If you've never heard of fried cornbread, perhaps you've heard of johnnycakes, hoecakes, or hushpuppies?. No matter what your call it, fried cornbread is a yummy dish, that's a cross between cornbread and a pancake. They're...
RECIPES
advancedmixology.com

Cinnamon And Tequila Hot Chocolate Recipe

Ever wanted to take a hot chocolate break but can't decide on what kind? Well, now you don’t have any more excuses! This Cinnamon And Tequila Hot Chocolate cocktail is sure to satisfy all of your cravings. Its sweet, creamy texture will coat every inch in warm cocoa goodness, while...
FOOD & DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

Hard Cider Spritz Recipe

Don't know what to drink this Thanksgiving? Look no further! Here is a best-selling recipe for Hard Cider Spritz that will have your guests begging for more. It's the perfect cocktail to sip while you watch football on TV or chat with family members you haven't seen in a while.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Wine-Flavored Whiskeys

Emerging American whiskey brand Westward Whiskey has teamed up with Dobbes Family Estate winery in Dundee, Oregon, to launch a limited-edition single malt that has been finished in Pinot Noir dessert wine barrels. A unique combination, the new whiskey is the brand's first national, direct-to-consumer Club release. Finished in premium...
DUNDEE, OR
92q.com

Whiskey Cocktail Recipes To Impress Your Friends For Friendsgiving

The holidays are approaching, and if you’re not flying across the country for Thanksgiving or don’t feel like hearing the endless political differences or why you’re still single, there are other options. Opting to have a Friendsgiving is always a dope idea despite missing out on some of that home-cooked food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy