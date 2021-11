As the restaurant world slowly returns to some semblance of normalcy, Elmwood is easing back into the dine-in game with a series of four course, $80 prix fixe dinners, held on select weekends in November and December, before the restaurant goes on a 90-day hiatus preparing for the brick and mortar launch of its side concept, Pizza Champ. The menu for each night is posted on the online reservation platform (see complete menu here). Online reservations are required (minimum of two guests, one at the bar), paid in advance, and close 24 hours prior to each service date (11/19-11/20, 12/3-12/4, 12/17-12/18). Reservations are limited to 40 guests per evening. Until the end of December, guests can still order pick-up and delivery from Pizza Champ on Wed – Sun nights. 2704 Sutton, 314-261-4708.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO