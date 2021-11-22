Quick Hits: The Article Edition

The dichotomy between college baseball and the MLB Draft is too familiar for the nation’s premier programs, one that fuels the anxiety of putting together a quality recruiting class. Having pushed back to being just several weeks before players are due on campus, the draft, and the players who sign or don’t sign, is a major reason why the collective minds at D1Baseball and the Prep Baseball Report feel compelled to hold off on Newcomer Rankings until season previews kick off prior to the spring. Additionally, the ominous Transfer Portal tosses in another factor to consider, and with the additional “COVID Year” being held on by players for likely the next three years or so, a more concerted effort to comb rosters will have to be made in applying a proper ranking to classes that made it to campus.
