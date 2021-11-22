Quick Hits: The Article Edition

Everyone is having fun, right? It’s been great for the Wings to have a four day break, as the team and fans need to catch their breath. While no one is too happy about the stretch of play over the past two weeks (1-4-1), I think at least part of Detroit’s struggles have come from the fact that their schedule has been torrid compared to a lot of other teams around the league. It has not been uncommon for Detroit to have four or five games in hand against their opponents throughout November. That’s a lot of extra road on the tires, so to speak, and it was showing in the three consecutive games where Detroit let in 5 goals. At least the Arizona game showed some return to form in their own end, if not the offense.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO