ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Volkswagen board executive committee to discuss CEO Diess' future on Tuesday - sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s supervisory board executive committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the future of CEO Herbert Diess, sources said, confirming a report in Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) earlier on Monday.

It is not yet clear whether a final decision will be made at Tuesday’s meeting, which will be attended among others by works council head Daniela Cavallo and representatives for the majority shareholder families, Hans Michel Piech and Wolfgang Porsche, the FAZ said.

The company is due to discuss its five-year spending plan on December 9, and it is expected that a decision will be made before then, FAZ reported.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks between Diess and union representatives at Volkswagen over his management style and electrification strategy, after the CEO warned at a meeting that 30,000 jobs could be lost if the process was not managed well. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Thomas Escritt)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

German car exports fall 17.2% in Q3 due to supply bottlenecks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s car exports dropped 17.2% in the third quarter due to chip shortages and other supply bottlenecks, data showed on Monday, pointing to a decline in sales of cars with combustion engines while international trade in electric vehicles grew. According to data from the German Federal Statistics...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Car parts group Faurecia cuts 2021 guidance for second time

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French auto supplier Faurecia (EPED.PA) cut its full-year guidance for a second time on Monday, citing a drop in European car production, the impact of supply bottlenecks and COVID restrictions on operations and one-off costs in the United States. Shares in Faurecia were down 6.6%...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Porsche
Person
Diess
CleanTechnica

Diess Survives Volkswagen Board Review — For Now

Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, was put under the microscope recently after he suggested publicly that as many as 30,000 manufacturing jobs at the company could be lost if it fails to meet the challenge from competitors, principally Tesla. His remarks were interpreted by some, especially Daniela Cavallo, the head of the works council, as a threat to fire 30,000 employees.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Herbert Diess’s Future As Volkswagen CEO Remains Uncertain

Herbert Diess’s future as the chief executive of Volkswagen remains uncertain after weeks of mounting pressure. Earlier this month, a specially convened Volkswagen committee was established to discuss the future of Diess as CEO after he suggested the automaker could lose up to 30,000 jobs if its transition to electric vehicles is too slow. These comments didn’t go over well with union representatives.
BUSINESS
95.5 FM WIFC

KKR offer prompts Telecom Italia board showdown over CEO’s future

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia faces another boardroom showdown after Luigi Gubitosi told them he was ready to quit as chief executive if that helped speed their decision over KKR’s takeover proposal. The board of Telecom Italia (TIM), which meets at 1400 GMT on Friday, will also discuss the impact...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Factbox-Possible Successors to Volkswagen CEO Diess

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen's top committee did not make a decision on the future of CEO Herbert Diess at a meeting on Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as a clash with powerful labour representatives remains unresolved. While the outcome of the deliberations is unclear,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Executive Committee#Supervisory Board#Faz
NBC News

Uproar as China pushes for Interpol executive committee post

China’s push for a place on Interpol’s 13-person executive committee has received pushback from 50 politicians in 20 countries. Hu Binchen’s election would be giving “a green light” for China to misuse the international organization, they say, and put “dissidents living abroad at even graver risk.”Nov. 25, 2021.
POLITICS
Benzinga

IQE Appoints GlobalFoundries Executive As CEO

British technology firm IQE PLC (OTC: IQEPY) announced the appointment of Americo Lemos as CEO, effective January 10, 2022. Lemos joins IQE from the executive team of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS), a semiconductor designer and manufacturer. In 2020, Drew Nelson announced plans to step down. As previously announced, Nelson will...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Deutsche Bank board to discuss chair succession at weekend - source

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board is meeting over the weekend to discuss a successor to chairman Paul Achleitner, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the news, first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Tom...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Volkswagen’s head of China to leave the country – source

BERLIN (Reuters) -The head Volkswagen’s Chinese operations, Stephan Woellenstein, is being relieved of his duties and there are talks about finding him a new job within the German carmaker, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Volkswagen has suffered a number of setbacks in the world’s biggest...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
Benzinga

Volkswagen Said To Be Replacing China Unit CEO In February

Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) is replacing Stephan Woellenstein, CEO of its China operations, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Woellenstein would leave the post on Feb. 1 after holding the position for three years. Ther German automaker is in talks with three to four candidates to replace Woellenstein.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Audi Supervisory Board to Discuss McLaren Partnership on Wednesday - Sources

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Audi's supervisory board will discuss on Wednesday ways for the company to enter Formula One, including via possible partnership with McLaren Automotive, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, adding no decision has yet been made. The board of Volkswagen, which owns Audi, discussed the matter of getting...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Galderma buys U.S. skincare firm Alastin ahead of potential Zurich IPO

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Swiss dermatology company Galderma has bought California-based Alastin, a firm specialising in specialist skincare products, for an undisclosed price, Galderma Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov said. Founded in 2015, Alastin develops clinically tested physician-dispensed anti-ageing products. While company financials remain undisclosed, Alastin has recorded a compound...
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

Vietnam elected to UNESCO Executive Board

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 18 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam was elected by UNESCO member states as a member of the Executive Board for the 2021-2025 term at a plenary session of the UNESCO General Assembly held on Wednesday at its Paris-based headquarters. Winning 163 out of 178 approval votes, Vietnam will also become...
POLITICS
Axios

Scoop: Germany urges Congress not to sanction Putin’s pipeline

The German government has urged members of Congress not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, arguing that doing so will "weaken" U.S. credibility and "ultimately damage transatlantic unity," according to documents obtained by Axios. Why it matters: At a time when roughly 100,000 Russian troops are massing at its...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

UK carpet maker Victoria to buy rugs division of Belgium's Balta

(Reuters) - Flooring products maker Victoria Plc said on Monday it would buy the rugs division along with UK polypropylene carpet and non-woven carpet businesses of Belgium’s Balta Group NV for 138 million euros ($155.50 million). Victoria, the largest carpet maker in the UK, said it would fund the deal...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy