NWS: Stretch of Mild, Dry Weather Expected to Continue
UNDATED -- Temperatures will vary quite a bit over the week, but heading into early December they will average...river967.com
UNDATED -- Temperatures will vary quite a bit over the week, but heading into early December they will average...river967.com
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0