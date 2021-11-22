ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NWS: Stretch of Mild, Dry Weather Expected to Continue

By Jim Maurice
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Temperatures will vary quite a bit over the week, but heading into early December they will average...

river967.com

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Unusually Warm Week Without Snow Is In Store

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ll wrap up the month of November and start December this week but it will feel more like late September or early October. Temperatures will run as much as 20-25 degrees above normal for this time of year starting today. There will be one exception and that is on Tuesday as some slightly cooler air will move into the state, but it will still be above normal, despite the cool down. The next potential storm system will move into the area sometime over the upcoming weekend with a big cool down and the chance for a little bit...
Minnesota State
1011now.com

Monday Forecast: More mild and dry weather as we finish November, start December

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast continues to advertise warm and dry weather as we get ready to finish November and begin December. In fact, some record and near record highs will be possible at times this week! We’ll keep an eye on Tuesday for a small chance for some light precip across parts of eastern and northeastern Nebraska, but right now it doesn’t look like much of anything outside of a few sprinkles.
KEVN

Very Warm Weather Will Continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies and mild weather will continue throughout tonight and tomorrow. Tomorrow night we may see some light rain and snow across Rapid City and the Black Hills. Wednesday and Thursday we may see new record highs with upper 60s and potentially lower 70s possible. 40s will return to the forecast for the end of the week.
WAFF

Chilly 20s tonight; Warmer stretch of weather ahead

Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temps to fall into the mid to upper 20s for the start of the work and school week Monday morning, bundle up!. A cooler day is expected Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 50s, the wind will be light from the northwest becoming southerly into the afternoon. Our flow will shift to the south For the Tuesday through Friday period resulting in some warmer than average high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Each day will be mostly sunny with no rainfall, things may even feel a touch more humid.
YubaNet

Chilly mornings and mild afternoons continue

November 28, 2021 – Cool mornings with local fog in the Valley and mild afternoons expected over the next week. Dry weather continues. A few high clouds are noted across far northern California early this morning as a weak system passes over the PacNW. As for interior Northern California, we will remain under Pacific high pressure through the week bringing relatively similar weather conditions each day.
Shorthorn

Metroplex to see dry weather, mild temperatures this week

The Metroplex is expected to have a dry weather week with mild temperatures. Daniel Huckaby, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Metroplex is predicted to have cool mornings early in the week and temperatures in the high 70s throughout the work week. “Pretty pleasant and no weather concerns really at...
capcity.news

Breezy and dry weather, with near-record highs, expected this week in SE Wyo

CHEYENNE, Wyo — It will be unseasonably warm, dry, and breezy in southeast Wyoming this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. A high wind warning is in effect for the I-80 corridor through the Laramie Range, with gusts of 60 mph expected, through 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland will also be under a high wind watch from 6:00 p.m. Sunday until 9:00 a.m. Monday.
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Dry, Cool Start to the Week

Good afternoon. It remains cool and quiet for the rest of the day with clouds breaking for partial sun. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s with northwest winds 5-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph in the late afternoon and evening. Skies will continue to clear in the late day […]
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Dry day with snow tonight

DETROIT – As skies stay mostly clear, our temps will keep dipping down into the mid and upper 20s with a lighter wind, and wind chills about three to five degrees cooler than your air temperatures. You’ll want to bundle up, or layer up if you’re planning to be outdoors...
wccbcharlotte.com

Dry Pattern Continues This Week

There is an increased fire danger today. Low relative humidity and dry brush mean a fire could get out of control quickly. It will breezy this morning, but as the RH drops, the wind will begin to calm which helps this situation a little bit. However, it is best to refrain from any burning or bonfires. We are down more than 5″ of rainfall since September 1 and have received less than 1″ this whole month. Rain is desperately needed, but it’s not something we will be getting this week. Temps will reach the low 50s today with sunny skies this afternoon. We will have a warming trend through the rest of the week with highs in the mid-60s by Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be gorgeous with above-average highs in the forecast. Temps will reach the low 70s with overnight lows falling to the mid-40s. The weekend will be pleasant, but cooler after a front passes Friday night. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s with lows falling to the low 40s by Sunday morning.
alabamawx.com

Dry Weather Through The Week With A Warming Trend

DRY DAYS: A very tranquil weather pattern will continue across Alabama this week as a dry airmass stays in place. Today will be cool and dry; despite sunshine in full supply temperatures won’t get past the mid 50s. The average high for Birmingham on November 29 is 61. For the...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
