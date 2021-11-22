ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United and the Perils of Living in the Past

By NY Times
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld Trafford’s gangways were still packed with Liverpool fans, basking in the sight of their team’s sacking of the Theatre of Dreams last...

The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#The Perils Of Living#The Theatre Of Dreams#Old Trafford
NBC Sports

Watford vs Manchester United: How to watch, live stream link, prediction

Watford hopes injuries to two key pieces keep Manchester United from finding its form at Vicarage Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). One thing’s funny about this one: Watford and Manchester United haven’t drawn since 1986 — United has 18 wins to Watford’s two, with the Hornets pair of victories coming in 2016 and 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Report: Solskjaer to be fired by Manchester United

Following their shocking 4-1 defeat at Watford, multiple reports state that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be fired by Manchester United. The Times states that United’s managing director, Richard Arnold, was instructed to discuss exit terms with Solskjaer after an emergency board meeting was held by the Glazer family who owns the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Watford vs. Manchester United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, odds, start time

Having survived the last international break of 2021, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is plotting a fresh start at Manchester United, one he knows can only begin with a win at Vicarage Road if he is to escape further questions over his future. Watford have lost more games to the Red Devils than any other Premier League opponent and have failed to score in seven games. Surely this is the moment when United get back on track?
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Slumping Manchester United hammered by Watford

Watford, United Kingdom, Nov 20, 2021 (AFP) - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job was hanging by a thread after 10-man Manchester United slumped to an "embarrassing" 4-1 defeat against Watford on Saturday. United's fifth defeat in seven Premier League matches ramps up the pressure on the Norwegian manager to extreme levels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer news LIVE: Manchester United manager sacked, Laurent Blanc could succeed him

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked as Manchester United manager.The club’s board convened after Saturday afternoon’s dismal 4-1 defeat at Watford, one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure. The consensus was that the nature of the performance was unacceptable. Michael Carrick will now take charge of the Champions League game against Villarreal on Tuesday.The Independent has been told the 48-year-old was aware he was under renewed pressure ahead of the Watford game, with United chiefs increasingly concerned about the mood of the players. Most have long felt a change was required. Particular attention has also been paid to Cristiano...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Villarreal vs. Manchester United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+. Manchester United and Villarreal will square off at 12:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday Nov. 23 at Estadio de la Cerámica as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Man United tied Atalanta 2-2 in their previous leg to earn one point. Villarreal won 2-0 against Young Boys three weeks ago. Right now, the Red Devils (seven points) lead Group F, while Villarreal (seven points) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whoever wins will be on top of the group. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Ernesto Valverde ‘spoken to’ over interim role with Mauricio Pochettino favourite

Manchester United won their first match of the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era on Tuesday night as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal. Michael Carrick made a few tweaks to the starting line-up but saw his side frustrated for the first hour, with David de Gea making a vital save. However, the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford from the bench sparked United into life and the victory ensured they will advance to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, in the background, United’s manager search rumbles on. Mauricio Pochettino is reported to be at the head of that queue though, with The Independent learning that the former Tottenham and Southampton boss is keen to take over at Old Trafford - and could even do so mid-season.If it can’t happen until summer and United follow the interim boss route until then as they announced, Ernesto Valverde is one of the leading candidates for the post. Follow all the latest updates and reaction:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV today

Michael Carrick takes charge of Manchester United for the first time after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday. The Red Devils find themselves in a desperate situation, having been thrashed by Watford at Vicarage Road, leaving them 12 points off leaders Chelsea in the Premier League and six points off fourth.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and latest updates as Man United face Villarreal in Champions LeagueTheir position in the Champions League is far from comfortable either, and this game will go a long way to deciding who will top Group F and who will qualify, with United already holding a victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Michael Carrick’s first game in charge of Manchester United saw the caretaker boss lead the club into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night, his players securing a 2-0 win at Villarreal.Former United midfielder Carrick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the dugout following the Norwegian’s sacking on Sunday, and the team’s performance here was similar to many showings under their now-ex-coach; United were disjointed for much of the game, before Cristiano Ronaldo did what he has done so many times this season by scoring late on to break the deadlock. Jadon Sancho then netted his first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Pochettino discusses Manchester United links

Mauricio Pochettino wants to be the new manager of Manchester United, according to multiple reports. Pochettino, 49, is the current manager at Paris Saint-Germain but several reports, including this one from the Manchester Evening News, are reporting that he’s keen to take charge at Old Trafford now. talkSPORT go as far as reporting that Pochettino is ‘desperate’ to take charge at United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia interview for interim job

Manchester United won their first match of the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era on Tuesday night as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal. Michael Carrick made a few tweaks to the starting line-up but saw his side frustrated for the first hour, with David de Gea making a vital save. However, the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford from the bench sparked United into life and the victory ensured they will advance to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, in the background, United’s manager search rumbles on. Mauricio Pochettino is reported to be at the head of that queue though, with The Independent learning that the former Tottenham and Southampton boss is keen to take over at Old Trafford - and could even do so mid-season.If it can’t happen until summer and United follow the interim boss route until then as they announced, Ernesto Valverde is one of the leading candidates for the post with Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia also being conside.Follow all the latest updates and reaction from El Madrigal, plus United’s search for both an interim boss and a long-term solution:
PREMIER LEAGUE

