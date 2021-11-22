ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Cavendish suffers “small collapsed lung” at Belgian event

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — British cyclist Mark Cavendish has broken two ribs and suffered a “small collapsed lung”...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
Cyclingnews

Mark Cavendish: The fire within

Everybody assumed Mark Cavendish was finished as a top-level sprinter after four very difficult seasons. Everybody, that is, except Cavendish himself. His extraordinary comeback to win four Tour de France stages was one of the defining stories of 2021. He tells Procycling how he did it. Most, if not all...
SPORTS
cyclingweekly.com

Ghent Six crash 'ripped a hole in my lung behind my heart', reveals Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish is back home safe and sound after his big crash at the Ghent Six, having spent a painful few days in hospital in Belgium. As soon as he hit the floor, the Manxman says he knew he'd done some damage but wanted to put on a brave face as his children were in the audience. After medical examination, it was revealed he'd broken a number of ribs and ripped a hole in his lung.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Mark Cavendish
KEYT

World Cup super-G called off in Canada due to too much snow

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — A World Cup men’s super-G race in Canada was canceled Sunday because of too much snow in Lake Louise. Friday’s downhill at Banff National Park also was canceled because of too much snow. Matthias Mayer of Austria won Saturday’s downhill at the ski resort west of Calgary. The canceled downhill has been added to the program for the next World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado, starting Friday. Meanwhile, the world governing body of skiing said that of 10 people involved in the race weekend who initially tested positive for COVID-19, nine were determined to be false positives.
CYCLING
KEYT

Travel limits force Swiss to call off student winter games

LUCERNE, Switzerland (AP) — The world university winter games in Switzerland have been canceled only 12 days before the opening ceremony. The decision was taken to help stop the spread of the new COVID-19 variant. Organizers of the Winter Universiade in Lucerne cite “highly dynamic developments in the pandemic and related incoming travel restrictions.” Students from more than 500 universities in at least 50 countries were scheduled to compete at venues across central and eastern Switzerland. Team delegations from Australia, Britain and the Netherlands faced entering a 10-day quarantine required by the Swiss federal government.
TRAVEL
KEYT

France waits on tests for 8 suspected omicron variant cases

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are waiting for laboratory confirmation of eight suspected cases of the new version of the coronavirus, involving people who traveled recently to southern Africa. Testing already conducted determined that the travelers were positive for the virus but not for one of its previous variants. Follow-up genetic testing is being done to see if they are infected with the new omicron variant. The French Health Ministry said Sunday night that results could take several days. If confirmed, they would be France’s first known cases of the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Migrants who ‘swam back to France’ after failed Channel crossing await another attempt

A group from Iraq and Iran stand near a fire in a campsite in Dunkirk in near-freezing temperatures.They do not want to be in France. But they are here, in a makeshift campsite near old train tracks in the Grande-Synthe suburb, after failed attempts to cross the English Channel left them having to swim back to shore. This happened four times, one of them says. As they wait for their next try, they are camping out in Grand-Synthe in a site that has become popular with migrants since one nearby – which housed more than 1,000 – was broken up...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#Cyclist#Belgian#Ap#British
AFP

Djokovic-led Serbia down Austria in Davis Cup opener

Novak Djokovic sped past Austria's Dennis Novak as Serbia thumped Austria 3-0 in their Davis Cup opening match at Innsbruck on Friday. Djokovic took an hour to beat Novak 6-3, 6-2 after Dusan Lajovic saw off Gerald Melzer 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 behind closed doors due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in Austria.
TENNIS
AFP

Shiffrin struggling as wind forces cancellation of Killington giant slalom

The women's World Cup giant slalom at wind-whipped Killington, Vermont, was cancelled Saturday after just nine skiers completed the first run. The start of the race had been delayed by half an hour as officials made adjustments to the course amid heavy winds and blowing snow. French veteran Tessa Worley, whose resume includes 14 World Cup giant slalom race wins and two world titles, had posted the fastest time of 49.56sec. Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was second-quickest in 49.74.
SPORTS
KEYT

Frank Williams, founder of Formula One team, dies at 79

LONDON (AP) — Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of Formula One’s Williams Racing, has died. He was 79. Williams took his motor racing team from an empty carpet warehouse to the summit of Formula One, overseeing 114 victories, a combined 16 drivers’ and constructors’ world championships, while becoming the longest-serving team boss in the sport’s history. Williams Racing said in a statement that Williams died Sunday after being admitted to the hospital on Friday. Williams driver George Russell remembered Williams as a “genuinely wonderful human being.”
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Dutch Covid hotel saga raises quarantine questions

Welcome to the "Hotel Omicron" in the Netherlands, where a couple of quarantine fugitives have just discovered that you can check out any time you like, but you can't leave. There is little outward sign that the boxy, concrete Ramada hotel near Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport is home to the world's biggest confirmed cluster of cases of the new Omicron variant. The clientele is usually passengers whose flights are late or conference attendees, says Dicky, an experienced local taxi driver who also dubs it the "Coronahotel". No police presence is visible in front of the hotel, and the only sign of any security are two guards who politely ask journalists to stop filming, without success.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Estimating LOCP cancer mortality rates in small domains in Spain using its relationship with lung cancer

The distribution of lip, oral cavity, and pharynx (LOCP) cancer mortality rates in small domains (defined as the combination of province, age group, and gender) remains unknown in Spain. As many of the LOCP risk factors are preventable, specific prevention programmes could be implemented but this requires a clear specification of the target population. This paper provides an in-depth description of LOCP mortality rates by province, age group and gender, giving a complete overview of the disease. This study also presents a methodological challenge. As the number of LOCP cancer cases in small domains (province, age groups and gender) is scarce, univariate spatial models do not provide reliable results or are even impossible to fit. In view of the close link between LOCP and lung cancer, we consider analyzing them jointly by using shared component models. These models allow information-borrowing among diseases, ultimately providing the analysis of cancer sites with few cases at a very disaggregated level. Results show that males have higher mortality rates than females and these rates increase with age. Regions located in the north of Spain show the highest LOCP cancer mortality rates.
CANCER
KEYT

Ludwig wins odd World Cup luge race on a warm day in Russia

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — Johannes Ludwig of Germany handled unseasonably warm conditions and won his second consecutive men’s World Cup luge race of the season Sunday. Felix Loch of Germany was second, and Roman Repilov of Russia was third. Temperatures were in the mid-50s at race time and the ice quality deteriorated throughout the day, getting softer and slower with each passing sled. The longer that sliders had to wait for their run, the worse the track was. Tucker West led the U.S. with a 17th-place finish.
SPORTS
KEYT

Friedrich gets another Cup win, this time in 4-man bobsled

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Francesco Friedrich of Germany extended his World Cup four-man bobsled winning streak to six races with another victory on Sunday. He is now 2 for 2 in four-man races this season after winning all four World Cup events in that discipline last season. Oskars Kibermanis drove to silver for Latvia and Justin Kripps of Canada was third. In the women’s bobsled race, Laura Nolte of Germany got her second consecutive victory.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier event abandoned due to new Covid variant

The qualifying event for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup taking place in Zimbabwe has been abandoned due to the emergence of the new variant of coronavirus in South Africa Ireland had been playing in the event in the hope of securing one of the final three places for next year’s showpiece in New Zealand but will now miss out, with Bangladesh Pakistan and the West Indies joining the hosts, Australia, England, South Africa and India by virtue of their place in the ODI rankings.Ireland will be handed one of two remaining places in the next cycle of the...
SPORTS
AFP

Djokovic's Serbia stunned by Germany, Medvedev leads Russians to victory

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic lost a dramatic deciding tie-break in their doubles rubber as Serbia suffered a shock defeat by Germany in the Davis Cup Finals, while Daniil Medvedev helped the Russian Tennis Federation to an opening win. Djokovic is hoping to cap a brilliant season, which saw him only miss out on a calendar Grand Slam with defeat by Medvedev in the US Open final, by helping his country win the Davis Cup for the first time since 2010.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy