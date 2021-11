Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. Resistance for DOT/USD is present at $34.4. Support for DOT/USD is present at $32. The Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. DOT/USD hasn’t found support yet, as the support at $33.9 has already crashed under selling pressure. However, DOT got some support around $33, but the downtrend has again begun as the bears have taken over control over the price function again. It is expected the DOT will continue to lose value today before recovering in the next trading session.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO