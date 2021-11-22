‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Daughter Is ‘Very Excited’ for a New Episode

Actor Eric Christian Olsen posts the cutest video of his daughter on Instagram. She is happy and excited about her dad’s latest episode.

Eric Christian Olsen is known for his cute father-daughter Instagram posts. The actor and his wife Sarah Wright spread joy to fans’ timelines with family updates all the time. Last night, Olsen posts a video of their youngest daughter Winter looking absolutely adorable.

Sporting a fun poncho, the 1-year old is happily walking around the family kitchen. NCIS star Olsen asks his daughter how she is. Her response is a cute smile and a giggle at the camera. Winter is full of energy and obviously enjoys playing with the red and blue striped ensemble she is wearing. A voice in the background references Star Wars and compares her to a “surf Ewok” as she happily runs around with the hood over her head. Cleverly captioning the video, Olsen writes “She’s very excited about a new episode of @NCISLA tonight! Let’s go!”

This is not the first (or last) time the actor will chronicle his moments of being a dad. His son Wyatt and his other daughter Esme get in on the action too. From going on daddy-daughter bike rides, to sipping tea on the roof, fans feel like they are watching the kids’ grow up alongside Olsen. The star regularly shows his love for his wife Sarah as well.

“I am in awe of this woman,” the NCIS star sweetly shares. “Somehow navigating the most difficult moments with equal parts passion, fearlessness, and all-encompassing love.”

NCIS: Los Angeles Recap

While Winter is excited for her dad’s latest episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” she may have to wait until she is a bit older to watch it. It is an intense episode where stakes are high and lives are at stake.

“Sam negotiates and Rountree goes undercover, when a man takes a busload of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared,” the episode description states.

While the episode is intense, Olsen’s character Detective Marty Meeks and his on-screen wife Kensi Blye add some humor to break up the main plot points. In a clip shared on the NCIS: Los Angeles Facebook page, Meeks and Blye are heading to a child adoption informational session. While Blye nervously looks at “the competition” through binoculars, Meeks reassures her with his unique brand of humor.

“In fact, one of those last two people is a flat-earther,” Meeks jokingly says to his wife. The clip ends with the couple getting out of the car. This is only a taste of NCIS: Los Angeles’ new episode, which can be streamed via Paramount+ and Google Play.