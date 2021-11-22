ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel announces Hamas arrests, day after deadly shooting

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael’s internal security agency says it has arrested more than 50 members of a Hamas cell in the occupied...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Hamas gunman kills 1 before Israeli police shoot him dead

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Hamas militant has opened fire in Jerusalem’s Old City, killing one Israeli and wounding four others before he was fatally shot by Israeli police. It was not immediately clear whether Hamas, an Islamic militant group sworn to Israel’s destruction, had ordered the attack or whether one of its members had acted alone. The Islamic militant group, which controls the Gaza Strip, has largely adhered to a cease-fire with Israel since an 11-day war last May, and shooting attacks inside the Old City are rare. In Gaza, Hamas praised the attack as a “heroic operation” and said the gunman was one of its members.
PUBLIC SAFETY
sacramentosun.com

Israel reinforces security after fatal shooting attack in East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Israel reinforced its security forces in East Jerusalem on Sunday amid rising tensions in the flashpoint city following a shooting attack that killed one civilian and injured four. At about 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), the attacker, identified by Palestinian media as Fadi Abu...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

1 Dead, 3 Injured After Hamas Gunman Opens Fire in Jerusalem Old City

A Palestinian member of Hamas was killed by Israeli security forces after he fatally shot one person and wounded three others with a sub-machine gun Sunday morning. The incident took place near the gate to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is the third holiest site for Muslims and the site of two Jewish temples. The shooting was the second attack in the last four days in the city of Jerusalem and comes on the heels of the UK’s ban of Hamas as a terrorist group. “On a morning like this one can draw support from the (British) decision to delineate Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told his cabinet on Sunday. “Including what is called its political wing—as a terrorist organization.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#East Jerusalem#West Bank#Israelis
TheConversationAU

The Iran nuclear talks are resuming, but is there any trust left to strike a deal?

With nuclear talks between Iran, the US, and the other members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resuming on November 29, one question looms large. Is engagement with Iran likely to bear diplomatic fruit, or be squandered? Negotiated in 2015 by the Obama administration (alongside Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia), the JCPOA represented a major effort to curtail Iranian nuclear ambitions. The 159-page agreement committed the US and its European partners to lift longstanding sanctions to allow Iran to bring back foreign investment and sell its natural resources globally without restriction. In exchange, Iran agreed to put...
MIDDLE EAST
atlanticcitynews.net

Taliban leader pleads for help in first address

The leader of the Taliban has delivered his first televised address since the group took power in Afghanistan in mid-August. He vowed not to interfere in other countries, and asked for international aid. "We assure all the countries that we will not interfere in their internal affairs and we want...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
abc17news.com

Israel to allow 3,000 Ethiopian Jews to immigrate

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government has approved the immigration of several thousand Ethiopian Jews, some of whom have waited for decades to join their relatives in Israel. Sunday’s decision took a step toward resolving an issue that has long complicated relations with the country’s Ethiopian community. Some 140,000 Ethiopian Jews live in Israel. Community leaders estimate that roughly 6,000 others remain behind in Ethiopia. Although the families are of Jewish descent, Israel does not consider them Jewish under religious law. Instead, they have been fighting to enter the country under a family-unification program that requires special government approval.
IMMIGRATION
abc17news.com

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people have rallied in Belgrade for another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in several locations in Serbia, and scuffled with riot police who deployed to stop them. The rally on Sunday was held in protest at alarming levels of air pollution in Serbia due to the use of coal-fueled power plants, lack of air-filtering protection in mines and factories, use of old cars and bad fuel for home heating. Environmental worries have gained public attention recently, with activists accusing the populist authorities of allowing foreign investors to hurt the Balkan nation’s environment.
BELGRADE, MO
americanmilitarynews.com

Islamic State expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, Taliban unable to control, warns UN envoy

The UN envoy to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group now appears present in nearly all Afghan provinces and “increasingly active”. Briefing on the Afghanistan situation following the Taliban’s takeover, Deborah Lyons, UN special representative for Afghanistan, told the UN Security Council that the Taliban “appears to rely heavily on extra-judicial detentions and killings” in its response against suspected Islamic State-Khorasan members.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary vote boosts president’s clout

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan held a parliamentary election just over a year after a forceful change of government in the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation and voters have backed parties supporting the country’s new president. President Sadyr Zhaparov, who was elected in January following protests that ousted his predecessor, had expected that Sunday’s ballot would further cement his grip on power. With 97% of precincts counted, three blocs all supporting Zhaparov emerged as the top vote-getters. Some opposition parties quickly challenged the results, accusing authorities of vote-rigging. Kyrgyzstan, a nation of 6.5 million that borders China, is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances. It hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s economic support.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc17news.com

In Iraq, family mourns daughter who drowned crossing to UK

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Snow globes, teddy bears and makeup brushes. These were the trinkets left behind in northern Iraq by Maryam Nouri who perished this week along with at least 26 others in an ill-fated voyage with dreams of reaching Britain. A wake for Nouri, called Baran by her friends and family, was held in Soran on Sunday in the Kurdish semi-autonomous northern region. Male relatives sat outside the family home, counting prayer beads in her remembrance, in line with local customs. Her body has not yet reached Iraq, pending legal issues. Nouri, 24, had boarded an inflatable boat carrying migrants with hopes of being reunited with her fiancé, Karzan in the United Kingdom. The flimsy boat sunk, drowning at least 27 migrants.
WORLD
AFP

In Madrid, police protest against security law reform

Thousands of police protested in Madrid on Saturday over plans to reform a controversial security law banning the unauthorised use of police images if it puts them in danger. Under the current law, the unauthorised use of images of police officers that could endanger their safety is a serious offence, with offenders risking fines of 600-10,400 euros.
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Mob attacks Pakistan police, fail to grab blasphemy suspect

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say a mob has burned a police station and four police posts in the northwest overnight as officers detained a mentally unstable man accused of blasphemy. Police said Monday the demonstrators wanted to lynch the man on charges that he desecrated the Quran, Islam’s holy book. No police officers were hurt in the attacks and the suspect was moved to an undisclosed location. Authorities later summoned troops and restored order in the Charsadda district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Blasphemy carries the death penalty in Pakistan, where mere allegations of the offense are often enough to provoke mob violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
financemagnates.com

Celsius Suspends CFO after His Arrest in Israel

Reportedly, Yaron Shalem, the Chief Financial Officer at Celsius, was among the seven people arrested in Tel Aviv this month. Following the arrest, Celsius announced recently that it has suspended the ‘involved employee’ and the arrest has nothing to do with his time or work at Celsius. The latest arrest...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Israeli president celebrates Hanukkah at West Bank site

HEBRON, West Bank (AP) — Israel’s president has visited one of the most contentious spots in the occupied West Bank to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Sunday’s visit by Isaac Herzog to the West Bank city of Hebron sparked scuffles between Israeli security forces and protesters. Herzog said he was visiting the Cave of the Patriarchs to celebrate the ancient city’s Jewish past and promote interfaith relations. The city is known for its tiny ultranationalist Jewish settler community and difficult living conditions for Palestinians. The visit drew widespread criticism from Palestinians and left-wing Israelis.
WORLD
AFP

'Cold will kill us' - Yemen's fleeing families face desert winter

Forced to flee fighting in Yemen's brutal war, Ali Yehya Hayba and his family find themselves crammed into a desert tent with dozens of others, fearing the onset of winter. Hayba, his wife and their seven children escaped to the Al-Sumya camp east of Marib city, the government's last northern stronghold, after clashes escalated nearby. The family, displaced for the second time in the seven-year civil war, have nothing but two blankets to keep them warm during the cold nights. "It is part of the Empty Quarter desert. There are no humanitarian services, no schools, no hospitals or any other services," Hayba, 39, told AFP.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy