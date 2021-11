- The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan annual enrollment period (October 15 -- December 7) is open. If you're eligible for Medicare, now is the time to think about how your life and health may have changed over the past year and whether switching your Medicare plan, including considering an "all-in-one" Medicare Advantage plan, will provide you with the coverage and support that you will need next year.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO