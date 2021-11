Bangladesh doctors treating ailing opposition leader and ex-premier Khaleda Zia said Sunday they feared for her life if she was not allowed to fly abroad for medical care. Zia, 76, arch-rival of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. Her doctors said she suffered three massive internal bleedings in the past two weeks. "We don't have the means and supportive technology... here to control and stop rebleeding," her chief doctor Fakhruddin Mohammad Siddiqui told reporters at her home, flanked by four other doctors on her medical team. He said there was a 50 percent chance that Zia would suffer another internal bleeding in the next week, and a 70 percent chance it would occur in the next six weeks.

