ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

KISS SHARE PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED 'ROCK N' ROLLS ROYCE' DEMO

radiokmzn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKISS recently shared an unreleased demo, “Rock N’ Rolls Royce,” from the 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth studio album, Destroyer. The Gene Simmons song failed to make the cut of the original Destroyer album that came out in 1976, but a reworked version that came out as “Love ‘Em And...

radiokmzn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Listen to Aerosmith’s previously unreleased “1971 version” of ‘Movin’ Out’

Aerosmith have shared ‘Movin’ Out (1971 Version)’ from their forthcoming limited edition vinyl, ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’ – listen below. The previously unreleased seven-track record will arrive next week (November 26) as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday 2021 drop. It’s available as a black LP (10,000 copies) and on cassette (2000 copies).
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Watch KISS’ Unreleased 1980 Music Video “I”

Not everyone’s a fan of KISS’ ninth studio album, Music from “The Elder”. Even their most ardent fans have mixed feelings about it. Still, there were those who believe that’s it’s actually underrated and deserves more appreciation. Whatever the case, KISS just dropped the previously unreleased music for “I” —...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Bob Ezrin
Person
Bill Aucoin
Person
Gene Simmons
themusicuniverse.com

Aerosmith releasing previously unreleased 1971 recording for RSD Black Friday

Limited edition vinyl and cassette will be available Nov 26th. On November 26th, the four-time GRAMMY winning and Diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith will release Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear via UMe, featuring a rare and previously unheard rehearsal from 1971. The release will be available on limited edition vinyl and cassette as part of Record Store Day Black Friday 2021.
MUSIC
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Matressi presents new rock ‘n’ roll sensation

The dimly lit Brass Monkey Bar was crowded with patrons as they sang along to Matressi’s cover of “Ohio is For Lovers.”. This Louisiana band is not one to sleep on. Matressi has three members—vocalist and guitarist Rodney Pardue, drummer Mason Guntharp and bassist Bailey Murray. Together, they create sounds ranging from punk rock to pop punk and even power pop.
ROCK MUSIC
buzz-music.com

Get a Weighty Dose of Rock n Roll With Nintey-Foot Stone Debut

The brainchild of Uxbridge guitarist and songwriter Austin Cole packs some serious weight as the prolific rock act known as Ninety-Foot Stone. Exclusively focusing on the art of songwriting, Austin Cole took this devotion and allowed himself to be led to developing a sound that captures the dark energy and foreboding mood of 90s era alt-rock and cutting edge 21st-century heavy rock that is undeniably compelling.
MUSIC
beincrypto.com

Unreleased Whitney Houston Song Demo NFT Heads to Auction

Music NFT platform OneOf will auction an unreleased recording of a Whitney Houston song as a non-fungible token. The collection will also be accompanied by artwork by Dian Sinclair and rare photos from early in the singer’s career. American singer and actress Whitney Houston will have her work commemorated as...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demos#Rolls Royce#Royce#Rock N#Rock And Roll Over#Destroyer#Kiss Army Kit#Rtt Music News
SFStation.com

Pandemonio A Rock n' Roll Freakout Music and Dance Party!

Little Gris and Psyched! Radio present a night of Rock n' Roll music and dance party. Be prepared for a night of hip shaking music and heart pounding rhythms to get you moving on the dance floor. Performing Live:. Bolero!. OC Hurricanes. The Premonitions. The Killing Floors. With DJs:. Dr....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Beirut Unveils Previously Unreleased Track “So Slowly” From Artifacts

Indie Folk band Beirut is gearing up to release a new album entitled Artifacts. The album will be a compilation album of B-sides, previously unreleased tracks, new material, and all sorts of older music they have recorded over the years. With over 26 songs on the tracklist, this will be quite the expansive collection of music, and it will be split up into 4 different parts that correspond to each of the different time periods and origins these tracks came from. Fans who have followed the band since its inception in 2006 can expect to hear the past sounds the band has gone through and be reminded of earlier albums. Releasing an album like this gives the unique opportunity for listeners to travel back through the history of the band and provide a break from the current sound the band is in. Artifacts is Beirut’s first album following 2019’s Gallipoli, which was reviewed on mxdwn.com.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Shooter Jennings Shares Previously Unreleased Track “Leave Those Memories Alone” From Over A Cocaine Rainbow

American singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings, son of outlaw legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, is best known for tracks such as “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” and “Gone To Carolina.” The singer was practically born into music royalty (his godfather is Johnny Cash!). Jennings started his career in 2005 with his Southern-rock debut album “Put the ‘O’ Back in Country.” Since then, some other works he’s come out with are, “Black Ribbons,” a concept he did with horror writer Stephen King and “Countach (for Giorgio),” a tribute to Italian disco. He sure likes to keep his audience on their toes.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
murrysville.com

Bongo Boy Rock n Roll

Bongo Boy Rock n Roll BONGO BOY ROCK n' ROLL TV Show Series is like watching MTV when it was cool. It's a music orientated TV series that educates the viewers about upcoming indie artists and their quest to greater success. The show is dedicated to exposing the arts to new and old fans alike by featuring original music videos, Art, Indie Trailers, and history from different cultures with each new show.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
casinobeats.com

Swintt gives SlotBeats’ SOTW a taste of Rock n’ Roll

Swintt has taken SlotBeats’ Slot of the Week award onstage for the concert of a lifetime with the release of its rockin’ title, Rock n’ Ways XtraWays. The 6×3 video slot with 729 to 262,144 ways to win incorporates a maximum win potential of up to x25,000 the bet. Commenting...
MUSIC
Complex

Unreleased Demo Whitney Houston Recorded as a Teen Featured in New NFT Collection

Whitney Houston’s estate has partnered with OneOf, a music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones, to celebrate the late singer’s legacy with an exclusive NFT collection. The collection includes an unreleased demo recording that Houston made at age 17, which will be auctioned next month with details revealed on Dec. 1 during Miami Art Week. The winner of the auction will gain access to the recording in their OneOf Vault, along with a digital video created by 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair, who created all the artwork for the collection.
MUSIC
Upworthy

This Māori group's kapa haka performance of Bohemian Rhapsody will make your day.

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody has been covered dozens of different ways. But you've never seen it performed like this. As one of the most iconic songs in rock music, Bohemian Rhapsody is recognizable no matter how it's done. As children, my brother and I used to belt out Galileos and Figaros in the backseat of our parents' Volkswagon whenever the song came on (yes, just like in Wayne's World). While other kids learned about Beelzebub in Sunday School, I learned about him from Queen's perfect harmonies. If there were an anthem from my classic rock-filled childhood, it would be Bohemian Rhapsody.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins Cover ‘Ziggy Stardust’ at First Full NHC Gig

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chis Chaney quietly unveiled their supergroup NHC with a short set at the Ohana Festival in September, but they made their official debut with a full-length show at L.A.’s Troubadour on Tuesday evening. The set began with nine songs from their in-progress album, including several they’ve already shared with fans like “Lazy Eyes,” and “Feed the Cruel.” The second half of the show moved to tunes from Hawkins’ solo career like “Louise” and “Range Roger Bitch.” It wrapped up with Queen’s “Keep Yourself Alive” and the David Bowie classics “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”...
MUSIC
Variety

Aerosmith Digs Out a Stunning Toy From the Attic With Long-Lost Demo, ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’: Album Review

The earliest recordings by most classic artists are dreadful. The Beatles’ early demos? Awful. The Rolling Stones? Amateurish. Prince? Formless, too-long songs. Nirvana? Juvenile. Traces of the future brilliance are there, but not many. Which is what makes this recently unearthed Aerosmith tape from 1971 — recorded either at a rehearsal or a soundcheck 12-18 months before the release of their debut album — so remarkable. It’s got a grit, heart and raunch that are sorely missing from the band’s admittedly stiff and flat-sounding debut, which nevertheless features “Dream On,” probably their most legendary song. That rawness and loose feel — a...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy