KISS SHARE PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED 'ROCK N' ROLLS ROYCE' DEMO

Indie Folk band Beirut is gearing up to release a new album entitled Artifacts. The album will be a compilation album of B-sides, previously unreleased tracks, new material, and all sorts of older music they have recorded over the years. With over 26 songs on the tracklist, this will be quite the expansive collection of music, and it will be split up into 4 different parts that correspond to each of the different time periods and origins these tracks came from. Fans who have followed the band since its inception in 2006 can expect to hear the past sounds the band has gone through and be reminded of earlier albums. Releasing an album like this gives the unique opportunity for listeners to travel back through the history of the band and provide a break from the current sound the band is in. Artifacts is Beirut’s first album following 2019’s Gallipoli, which was reviewed on mxdwn.com.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO