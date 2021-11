Louisville, KY. (11/20/2021) – The Washington Spirit defeated the Chicago Red Stars in the 2021 NWSL Championship Game, 2-1 after extra time. A minimal number of scoring chances thanks to stellar defensive play from both sides in the first 45 minutes looked destined to have the game deadlocked at zero going into the half. Trinity Rodman had the best look at the net for the Spirit in the first half with a shot from close range that went just wide of the right post in the 20th minute. On the other side of the field, the Red Stars’ Katie Johnson sent a quick shot to the bottom left corner of the net that the NWSL goalkeeper of the year Aubrey Bledsoe had to lay out to turn away in the 25th minute.

