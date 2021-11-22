Mac Attack: Mac Jones delivers another solid performance against the Falcons

Nick Saban has produced a quarterback who is the talk of the NFL world right now. Mac Jones is no joke, and eyes have finally opened to it. He was underestimated during the NFL Draft process, and pundits considered his counterparts to be more successful. People who knew Jones could have success were not taken seriously, due to others bringing up the “game manager” tag, and how the wide receivers at Alabama made him look good. He has destroyed every narrative written against him, and Sunday’s performance was Jones at his best. After beating a first-round pick in Justin Herbert, Jones outperformed the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft. He handed Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns a 45-7 loss with deadly accuracy. Jones completed 19 of 23 passes — an 82.6 percent completion rate — for 198 yards with three touchdowns.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO