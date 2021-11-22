ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Attack: Mac Jones delivers another solid performance against the Falcons

By Mark Schofield
Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones made a little history on Thursday night. On an evening with a lunar eclipse and where the “28-3” jokes were flying, Jones and the Patriots topped the Atlanta Falcons...

New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott bombarded with ‘GOAT’ comments on Instagram

New England’s love affair with quarterback Mac Jones is still going strong and Patriots fans want the rookie’s girlfriend, Sophie Scott, to know it. Ahead of Thursday night’s showdown between the Patriots (6-4) and the Falcons (4-5) in Atlanta, Scott took to Instagram to promote the clothing retailer, These Three Boutique, while modeling away game attire.
NFL
FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Mac Jones’ Performance On Sunday

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is once again playing great football and he has his team well out in front of the Cleveland Browns. Jones is playing so well he’s even Hall of Famer Troy Aikman buzzing. Taking to Twitter, Aikman said that Jones has played well beyond...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
Person
Mac Jones
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones drops truth bomb on Patriots’ offense after beating Falcons

The New England Patriots have been rolling ever since their rough 2-4 start, winning their last five games—most recently featuring a dominant 25-0 win against the middling Atlanta Falcons. Currently sitting at a 7-4 record, the Patriots’ offense has been running as efficiently and effectively as ever, and rookie quarterback Mac Jones attributed the Patriots; offensive success to one simple factor: scoring more points.
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Has A Telling Admission On Mac Jones

Through the first 10 games in his NFL career, Mac Jones has separated himself as the top quarterback from the 2021 class. Jones, who currently has the Patriots rolling on a four-game win streak, has already drawn plenty of comparisons to Tom Brady in his first season with New England.
NFL
AL.com

Chiefs All-Pro on Mac Jones: ‘Dude can play QB!’

With the New England Patriots on a four-game winning streak entering Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, rookie Mac Jones has been the starting quarterback in six victories in his NFL career. That’s one more victory than has been started by the four quarterbacks chosen in the 2021 NFL...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mac Jones’ Controversial Opinion

With Thanksgiving coming up, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was asked about his food preferences while on Merloni & Fauria. During his time on the show, Jones revealed that he’s not a fan of apple pie. “I don’t like apple pie,” Jones said on Merloni & Fauria. “I don’t like...
NFL
The Big Lead

Mac Jones Was an Adorable Child

Mac Jones is making Bill Belichick look like a bigger genius with each passing week as the New England Patriots have strung together four consecutive wins and caused writers to wonder aloud if they are the NFL's best team. Jones has thrown six touchdown passes and a single interception over that stretch and completed 19 of his 23 throws against Cleveland yesterday. As such, he carried a chipper demeanor into today into a spot on WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria", where he was asked about his first and worst jobs.
NFL
NBC Sports

These photos of Mac Jones as a child model are incredible

Mac Jones was a star well before his days as a quarterback. The New England Patriots rookie was asked Monday on WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria" about his first job and worst job. He revealed he was a child model/actor, though it wasn't too bad of a gig from what he remembers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman tweets about Mac Jones' stellar start against Browns in Week 10

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was on fire in the first half against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Julian Edelman took notice. The retired Patriots receiver and NFL analyst tweeted about Jones’ pinpoint passing against the Cleveland defense. Jones was 9 of 10 for 116 yards and two touchdowns after the Patriots’ first three drives when Edelman tweeted. They also put up 24 points in the first two quarters. It was an excellent open to the game, in which New England quickly built a lead over a Cleveland team that isn’t built to easily overcome a big deficit.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Mac Jones made rookie quarterback history against the Falcons on Thursday Night

Mac Jones’ professional career is off to a pretty encouraging start. Not only did the 15th overall selection of this year’s draft win the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback gig over the summer and has since led the team to a 7-4 record, he has also played some very good football along the way.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

The NFL world reacts to Mac Jones’ stellar performance against the Cleveland Browns

Nick Saban has produced a quarterback who is the talk of the NFL world right now. Mac Jones is no joke, and eyes have finally opened to it. He was underestimated during the NFL Draft process, and pundits considered his counterparts to be more successful. People who knew Jones could have success were not taken seriously, due to others bringing up the “game manager” tag, and how the wide receivers at Alabama made him look good. He has destroyed every narrative written against him, and Sunday’s performance was Jones at his best. After beating a first-round pick in Justin Herbert, Jones outperformed the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft. He handed Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns a 45-7 loss with deadly accuracy. Jones completed 19 of 23 passes — an 82.6 percent completion rate — for 198 yards with three touchdowns.
NFL
NBC Sports

Curran: Mac Jones is real, and he's spectacular

You all got your caveats ready? You got your, “Yeah, buts…” lined up? You fished out your mealy-mouthed, “but it’s the system…” disclaimers?. Good. You’ll need them. Because Mac Jones is having the best rookie season any quarterback’s had since Dak Prescott in 2016. And he’s having one of the best rookie seasons of any quarterback in the past decade.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Mac Attack: Tape confirms that Mac Jones had an impressive outing against the Browns

Sunday was a playoff atmosphere in Foxborough, as a pair of 5-4 teams squared off with implications for the postseason. In their most impressive performance of the season, the New England Patriots topped the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 45-7. After the Browns marched down the field with a strong opening possession for a touchdown, the Patriots responded with a march of their own, and then started to pull away from Baker Mayfield and the Browns.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Grading Mac Jones’ performance for Patriots through Week 10

When the New England Patriots selected Mac Jones with the no. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, everyone knew that a new era of football was beginning for the franchise. After the one-year experiment with Cam Newton as the starting quarterback didn’t exactly work, the Patriots knew they needed to bring in a young face. Following Tom Brady, Jones gives the Patriots hope that they have a long-term answer under center to build around.
