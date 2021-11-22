ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The NFL Sunday Ticket sweepstakes may have a dark horse candidate

By Andrew Marchand
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up here to get Andrew Marchand’s SportsClicker delivered to your inbox each Monday morning. Topic: The rights to NFL Sunday Ticket are up for negotiations. Sunday Ticket is currently owned by AT&T/DirecTV at an annual price of $1.5 billion per...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By The Buccaneers On Sunday

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming off their bye and the Washington Football Team playing pedestrian football all year, most people seemed to believe that it would be an easy W for the defending Super Bowl champions. That isn’t the case today. Washington have stunned Tampa Bay in one of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Sunday Ticket#Sweepstakes#American Football#Sportsclicker#At T#Discovery Warner Media#Comcast Nbc#Espn#Paramount
decrypt.co

NFL and Ticketmaster Launch Ticket Stub NFTs on Polygon

NFTs are replacing ticket stubs for the National Football League, at least for the rest of the games this year. The league today announced that fans attending games through the end of 2021 will be able to receive a “virtual commemorative ticket” as an NFT in a Ticketmaster digital wallet. The NFTs themselves will live on the Polygon network, like Tom Brady’s Autograph platform.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Kirk Cousins Moment

The Minnesota Vikings star quarterback had one of the most-embarrassing moments of the season on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota, trailing San Francisco late on Sunday, had to call a timeout when Cousins lined up under the wrong offensive lineman on a fourth down play. Seriously. Welp. It’s been a pretty tough...
NFL
thestreamable.com

Amazon in Talks to Buy a Minority Stake in NFL Network & NFL RedZone; Could This Lead to the NFL Sunday Ticket Rights?

Amazon wants to invest into the NFL’s media properties — but could this be a slow burn play at NFL Sunday Ticket?. According to Front Office Sports, Amazon is in talks with the NFL to buy a minority stake into the league’s media properties, including NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and even NFL.com. As Amazon is already the exclusive home for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, it could be said that this further investment into the League will set the groundwork for an eventual play at NFL Sunday Ticket, the NFL’s out-of-market broadcasting service. The current deal with DIRECTV ends in 2022, and Amazon, along with Disney, ViacomCBS, Comcast/NBCUniversal, Apple, and basically any giant media company will likely make a play for the rights.
NFL
sportsmediawatch.com

News: Amazon, Sunday Ticket, Vitale and more

Amazon is reportedly in the driver’s seat to acquire as much as a 49 percent stake in the NFL’s media business. Plus: a new contender for NFL Sunday Ticket; Dick Vitale is returning to the air; and more. Amazon reportedly favorite to acquire stake in NFL Media. Amazon is considered...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Awful Announcing

Amazon again reportedly emerging as NFL Sunday Ticket front-runner, could add stake in NFL Media

With the NFL finalizing its TV rights agreements with CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and Amazon, the only unresolved issue is where the league’s Sunday Ticket package will land. All signs point to the NFL choosing a digital partner for its package of live out-of-market game broadcasts, either breaking away from DirecTV or offering a split package for consumers that could still allow games to be shown in bars and restaurants, which is probably where Sunday Ticket is most popular.
NFL
Tennessee Tribune

NFL Commemorative Ticket NFTS Now Available

Virtual commemorative tickets are now available for your favorite team!. From Thanksgiving through the end of the 2021 season, you can receive a virtual commemorative ticket in the form of a non-fungible token, or “NFT,” by attending select games. To get yours, just purchase a ticket to any match-up in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dalvin Cook News

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is getting carted to the locker room on Sunday evening. The Vikings are trailing the 49ers, 31-26, on Sunday evening. Cook had 10 attempts for 39 yards before getting carted off. Cook was down on the field, appearing to be in pain in...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Kyler Murray Appears To Have Some Big News

The Arizona Cardinals have been without star quarterback Kyler Murray for several weeks, but it looks like that’s about to change. Sunday night, Arizona’s superstar quarterback took to social media with a not-so-subtle announcement. Murray tweeted out a GIF of Thanos from The Marvel Universe awakening. Murray hasn’t played since...
NFL
New York Post

This is what kept Odell Beckham from signing with the Packers

Odell Beckham Jr. may show the Packers just what they’re missing on Sunday. Before signing with the Rams earlier this month, the Packers emerged as a possible destination for Beckham during his mini free agency. The reason the three-time Pro Bowler chose Los Angeles over Green Bay apparently came down to money.
NFL
New York Post

Colts vs. Buccaneers prediction: Bet on the hot team

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (+3) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Indianapolis has clearly caught fire, as Carson Wentz has achieved a firm handle on the levers of the offense. What’s more, the Colts are catching Tom Brady and the Bucs at the right time, with Tampa Bay coming in off short rest following its Monday-night payback installment vs. the now-anemic Giants. It’s understandable the market respects Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but Jonathan Taylor & Co. are fully focused. Colts sustain surge.
NFL
New York Post

Jets report card: Win doesn’t hide glaring problem

Grading the Jets’ 21-14 win over the Texans in Houston on Sunday. Overall, the offense struggled. The Jets managed just 266 yards in the game and only 109 passing yards. QB Zach Wilson (14 of 24, 145 yards, 1 INT, 1 rushing TD, 58.5 rating) did not show much improvement in his return from his knee injury. He only had one turnover and played better in the second half, but it was not an inspiring performance. The Jets ran the ball for a season-high 157 yards, something that helped them win the game. The offensive line did great run blocking.
NFL
FanSided

NFL’s schedule change screws Patriots out of full bye week

Rival NFL fans take the time to joke each and every year about how the league favors the New England Patriots — from refs helping out their cause to the schedule constantly benefitting them. Everyone’s always looking for an angle to devalue this franchise’s success for the last two-plus decades.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy