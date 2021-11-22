The NFL Sunday Ticket sweepstakes may have a dark horse candidate

Amazon wants to invest into the NFL’s media properties — but could this be a slow burn play at NFL Sunday Ticket?. According to Front Office Sports, Amazon is in talks with the NFL to buy a minority stake into the league’s media properties, including NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and even NFL.com. As Amazon is already the exclusive home for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, it could be said that this further investment into the League will set the groundwork for an eventual play at NFL Sunday Ticket, the NFL’s out-of-market broadcasting service. The current deal with DIRECTV ends in 2022, and Amazon, along with Disney, ViacomCBS, Comcast/NBCUniversal, Apple, and basically any giant media company will likely make a play for the rights.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO