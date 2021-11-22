ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

ShowBiz Minute: AMAs, Bieber, 'Ghostbusters'

shorelinemedia.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Music Awards winners include BTS, Rodrigo, Swift; Justin Bieber urged to...

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

Related
shorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: Tarantino, Adele, Hough

Miramax sues Quentin Tarantino over planned "Pulp Fiction" NFTs; Adele tops Swift in musician faceoff, nearly beats Oscars ratings; "Dancing With The Stars" judge announces COVID diagnosis hours after appearing on show. (Nov. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
CELEBRITIES
shorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: Spacey, Grammys, International Emmys

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31M for "House of Cards" losses; Grammy nominations to be announced after sweeping changes; France's "Call My Agent!" and Israel's "Tehran" take top prizes at International Emmys. (Nov. 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
CELEBRITIES
shorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: Grammys, Mercury, Barrier Reef

Surprises at the Grammy nominations; 30th anniversary of the death of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury; Billions of corals born on Australia's Great Barrier Reef. (Nov. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0ad5ee871b554c28b5fa84d1fbaff613.
MUSIC
thechronicle-news.com

Taylor Swift joined by showbiz pals at Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift was joined by Selena Gomez for the taping of her 'Saturday Night Live' appearance. The 31-year-old singer performed a 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' on the long-running TV comedy show, and Taylor was joined at the studio by some of her showbiz pals, including Selena, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Bieber
The Atlantic

The Irreverent Beauty of the Original Ghostbusters

In his memorable 1984 theme song, the singer Ray Parker Jr. said that he wasn’t afraid of ghosts. Now Hollywood doesn’t seem to be, either. In the past few years, the film industry has scrambled to resurrect any property with the remotest bit of brand recognition, be it Space Jam or Trainspotting or Blade Runner; if a movie has ever had a cult following, it’s worthy of a long-delayed sequel. Ghostbusters is, in theory, worthier than most—the original was a colossal success. But it’s already spawned a Part 2, a women-led spin-off, and numerous cartoons, video games, and toy lines. Now there’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which makes a concerted, almost ghoulish effort to revive everything audiences loved about the original. The result is not scary, but it is lifeless.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Justin Bieber Ads Decrying Saudi Arabia Concert Run During AMAs

Justin Bieber has an upcoming concert in Saudi Arabia -- one that's getting a lot of backlash ... which morphed into drive-by billboards this weekend, calling on him to nix the gig. Check out these ads that were plastered along the side of a truck that was cruising all over...
CELEBRITIES
art19.com

GHOSTBUSTERS WITH BUDD

Clay Tatum, Whitmer Thomas, and Rodney Berry discuss the latest trends in arts and culture, including films, music festivals, TV shows, and jazz. With on-the-spot reviews, fun conversations with guests, and live musical accompaniment from a Casio keyboard. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showbiz#Ghostbusters#Amas#American Music Awards#Ap Archive
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Body, Pete Davidson Shows Support

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy