Sea-Railway Intermodal Train from Chengdu (Shuangliu) Air-rail International Intermodal Port, Sichuan Province, China to Southeast Asia via Qinzhou Port in Guangxi started. A total of 1,540-foot containers were transported by the train. The customer is a local pharmaceutical enterprise. In the past, the enterprise had to send the goods to the river port, ship the goods to the Shanghai port, and then load the goods to the sea ships. In the case of the dry season of the river, it will take up to more than half a month to reach Shanghai. While by the Sea-Railway Intermodal Train, the economic cost is one third lower than the former route, taking only one-quarter of the time it used to take.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO