ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

How Your Business Can Benefit from the Cashless Payment Revolution

By Small Business Radio Show
smallbiztrends.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study by PWC predicts that global cashless payment volumes will double from 2020 to 2025, to almost 1.9 trillion transactions, and will almost triple by 2030, due to the changes brought by the COVID pandemic. We’re going to continue to see these effects from the pandemic ripple throughout the next...

smallbiztrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
smallbiztrends.com

4 Benefits Of Remote Work That Impact Your Business

Businesses great and small had to embrace remote work during the coronavirus pandemic. With the post-pandemic world taking shape, it presents the question of whether smaller enterprises should continue to embrace a virtual work environment. Here are a few of the biggest reasons that remote work should at least partially...
SMALL BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

In the News: Grants Between $1k and $10K Available For Small Businesses

Although the days of large PPP loans and forgiveness are over, for now, there are small business grants across the country taking place year-round. The latest business grant news reveals offers from Dove Chocolate for women entrepreneurs as well as a Los Angeles Job Creators Quest Grant, South Dakota FAST Launch Grants, Avon Lake Small Business COVID-19, and others.
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

4 Obvious Signs Your Business Stands To Benefit From Influencer Marketing

Remember the time when it seemed like every major brand would hire a well-known actor or athlete to plug their products on TV? Associating a brand with a popular celebrity was often viewed as an easy trick for boosting sales. While many companies still do this (Shaquille O’Neal seems like...
ECONOMY
techacrobat.com

How to Protect your Small Business from Cyber Threats

Cyberattacks cause significant damage to businesses. Security breaches harm the business bottom line and have various economic, reputational and legal impacts. Cybercrimes result in loss of corporate information, infiltration of financial information and the disruption of online transactions, all of which lead to substantial financial loss. They also lead to erosion of trust with customers. The reputational damage can cause significant dips in sales and profits. The aftermath of a successful attack could also ruin relationships with suppliers, investors and third parties interested in your business. With all the implications of cyber threats, companies need to take proactive approaches to protect their assets and reputation. Here are some ways that you can protect your small business from cyber threats:
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pwc#Covid#Quicken#Lending Club#Ecommerce
smallbiztrends.com

Do You Need a Business License to Sell Online?

During the infancy of selling online, eCommerce business transactions flew freely under the radar. Times have changed and technology has caught up to online business. And that’s not a bad thing. A business owner with the proper business licensing stands ready to increase profits. Your reputation is solid because you operate legally with each eCommerce business license that is needed by government agencies.
SMALL BUSINESS
dataversity.net

What Is SVM Classification Analysis and How Can It Benefit Business Analytics?

This article provides a brief explanation of the SVM classification method of analytics. SVM classification is based on the idea of finding a hyperplane that best divides a dataset into predefined classes. The goal is to choose a hyperplane with the greatest possible margin between the hyperplane and any point within the training set, giving a greater chance of new data being classified correctly.
Inc.com

Inflation May Actually Benefit Your Business. Here's How

Inflation is on the rise--but that's not necessarily a bad thing for your business. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently showed that inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, which means businesses have to find a way to make up for increased labor, transportation, and inventory costs, while customers have to contend with increased prices on their end. There are plenty of ways inflation is putting pressure on businesses, but there are some benefits to it as well.
BUSINESS
Forbes

How The 80/20 Rule Can Save Your Sanity In Business

President at AudateMedia. We create content marketing for Small to Large-Sized Businesses to engage new clients from Online to your Door. Have you ever thought about the concept of “managing your energy?”. While building a lucrative business sounds like a wonderful thing, most business owners tend to make the mistake...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
mediafeed.org

How to choose the best payment method for small businesses

What’s the best payment method for small businesses? Some say cash is king, while others swear by credit cards. But in light of the coronavirus, small business owners may have had to forgo their preferred payment method and switch to online payments. But ultimately, the best small business payment method...
SMALL BUSINESS
k2radio.com

How Pathfinder FCU Can Help Your Small Business Succeed

If you're a small business owner who would like to work with a credit union that understands your unique needs and offers great rates, friendly service, and financial education that can help you succeed, Pathfinder Federal Credit Union is here to help — both on Small Business Saturday and year-round.
CASPER, WY
thepaypers.com

How can Open Banking prevent online payments fraud? Lessons from Volt

Steffen Vollert from Volt provides an extensive analysis of how the online payment fraud space is evolving, as well as how Open Banking can tackle online payments fraud. It’s no secret that card fraud remains an enormous problem. In 2019, almost half (48%) of all frauds in the UK involved debit or credit cards – with losses totalling more than GBP 620 million.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Herald

Upgrade your job: Benefiting from the labor shortage

There are 10.4 million job openings in the United States and just 7.7 million unemployed people in the workforce. The imbalance is creating opportunities for career advancement across industries and giving workers cause to dust off their resumes. The deluge of job openings across industries — from real estate to...
JOBS
theridgewoodblog.net

How To Grow Your Retirement Savings Safely

Retirement is a time for enjoying life. You can take trips that you always wanted to take or stay home with the kids after school is out. However, this is only possible if you have retirement savings. Many people don’t know exactly how their retirement savings are growing until it’s too late. Don’t wait till it’s too late. Here are safe ways to grow your retirement savings.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Las Vegas Herald

How a Proper Digital Marketing Plan Can Improve Your Business Discusses Kyle Lorber

The business world is continuing to be more competitive than it has ever been in the past. For those that are looking to market their business and grow, using a proper digital marketing strategy can be very effective. Today, digital marketing professionals, such as Kyle Lorber, continue to point to various ways that a proper digital marketing plan can improve your business.
ECONOMY
smallbiztrends.com

Last Minute Small Business Grants Available in 2021

Grants have helped many small businesses recover in the past couple years. But there are still many that haven’t taken the time to apply. And others may assume they don’t meet the qualifications. However, there are still federal funds available to small businesses across the country. Last Minute Small Business...
SMALL BUSINESS
quintdaily.com

What is a G Suite Partner, And How Can It Help Your Business?

Employees working in the cloud is the new norm. There are many employees who recently changed their jobs and have been working from home since day one without getting to personally interact with any of their colleagues. The cloud workplace is the new trend in many corporations, and many CEOs...
TECHNOLOGY
smallbiztrends.com

Black Friday Deals Perfect for Small Business Owners

There are lots of great deals and special promotions at this time of year thanks to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional trend, and many of them are just what a small business needs. Many of the offers will be available for a limited time around the dates of...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy