Deal: Get Lenovo XiaoXin Pad Pro 2021 for $369 (Coupon)

In addition to being a top PC brand, Lenovo has strangely become one of the most popular tablet brands in 2021. The Xiaoxin Pad series, also known as the Lenovo Tab P series, stands out for its excellent value for money. Especially the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021, also known as Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, comes very close to the premium tablet category. And just six months later, we now have an upgraded option. A bigger and better AMOLED 120Hz display is now featured on the latest Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. Along with the upgraded display, the new tablet also comes with a larger battery and an upgraded Memory and storage combination. Since we loved the Tab P11 Pro, now we really wonder how exactly the new tablet performs as a higher-level model.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO