Google is bringing a bunch of updates to Maps this holiday season today, making the app more useful for getting around while you're gift- or grocery shopping. Most of the new features were either already announced or available in limited regions, like grocery shopping integration in select Fred Meyers stores in Oregon. Now, after that pilot test, Pickup with Google Maps is available in over 2,000 stores in the US from the Kroger Family organization, including Kroger, Fry's, Ralphs and Marianos.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO