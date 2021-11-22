World’s First Egalitarian Marketplace Launches On NexGen Blockchain

McQ CONNECT Small Data Modem Globally Links Your Data Applications. McQ Inc. is launching a new, truly global information networking product, McQ CONNECT, which will operate using the Iridium Certus service. The McQ CONNECT is a small satcom modem that can send and receive information in real-time over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. The new device was developed using the latest in a line of Iridium core technology transceivers, the Iridium Certus™ 9770. For applications that require sending video on the move, McQ vWatch®, can be added to the solution. vWatch is a video compression management solution that can be added to any radio for sending high quality video at a fixed location or on the move. McQ was selected by Iridium as one of the first Value Added Manufacturing (VAM) partners to create a new solution based on the Iridium Certus 9770. The McQ CONNECT is ruggedized to IP 67 standards and comes with a small omni directional antenna that enables easy operation for static or mobile applications.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 19 HOURS AGO