World’s First Egalitarian Marketplace Launches On NexGen Blockchain

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Startup Supercharges Micropreneurs with AI-Fueled dApps and Leads. A cadre of 1,000 ‘micropreneurs’ just got a leg up on their big business competitors thanks to the launch of the world’s first egalitarian blockchain marketplace. Texas startup, Blockchain Ecosystem and Exchange, Inc., through its new Healthcare Exchange (HSX), announced its medical...

aithority.com

aithority.com

Ultraleap Raises £60 Million in Series D Fundraise to Be the Primary Interface for the Metaverse

Round will scale the group’s technologies and accelerate the shift to the next-gen computing platform for their verticals. Ultraleap, the world leader in interface technologies – hand tracking and mid-air haptics – announced it has completed a £60 million ($82 million) Series D round of investment. The raise will enable Ultraleap to further develop and commercialise its revolutionary technologies for existing and next generation computing platforms.
BUSINESS
wccftech.com

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Lead Developer Tweets an Egg Emoji, Spurring Speculation Regarding a Partnership With Computer Hardware Retailer Newegg

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a Dogecoin-inspired decentralized cryptocurrency, is currently in a tailspin along with the wider crypto sphere as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus unleashes a broad-based risk-off sentiment across the globe. Against this bleak backdrop, Shiba Inu bulls just received a glimmer of hope. To wit, the...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Leading Japanese BPO Adopts NICE Enlighten AI For Smart Quality Management And Improved Customer Service

NICE Enlighten enables efficient targeted behavioral coaching for CSAT improvement and massive productivity gains. NICE announced that NTT Marketing ACT, one of the largest business process outsourcers (BPO) in Japan, has selected NICE Nexidia and Enlighten to automate the bulk of its quality management processes. This decision will make NICE Enlighten one of the first artificial intelligence (AI) frameworks ever deployed in Japan to automatically assess the impact of contact center agent behaviors on customer satisfaction (CSAT). The rollout enables NTT Marketing ACT to account for linguistic differences by leveraging the advantages of an agnostic phonetic platform, a first in the region.
WORLD
aithority.com

Jon Venverloh Named COO Of Hypernet Labs

Venverloh brings extensive experience to the tech firm. Hypernet Labs, a Silicon Valley tech company developing blockchain based solutions for payments and identity, announced the hire of Jon Venverloh as Chief Operating Officer. Venverloh is a technologist with over 2 decades of experience in Silicon Valley. He served in transformative...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

HashCash Collaborates With Space Giants To Build Space Commodities Exchange

HashCash is to lend technology expertise for Space Commodities Exchange for a renowned space technology company. The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants is elated to announce its collaboration with a renowned space technology company in building a Space Commodities Exchange. Here, commodification refers to the conversion of physical goods and services into standardized contracts; transforming capital into contractual rights that vouch for delivery of the said objects in the future. The project also entails the creation of NFTs of rare minerals collected or ejected from outer space.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

BitcoinMixer.to Launching The Solution For Users’ Privacy

BitcoinMixer.to is proud to announce the launch of its solution for mixing Bitcoin to protect the users’ privacy. BitcoinMixer.to is a website application that allows users to “mix” their bitcoins to anonymize transactions and secure their private details. The concept behind Bitcoin is to disconnect government and finance, guaranteeing that...
COMPUTERS
