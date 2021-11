In 2021, CRM and data management platforms made rapid strides in open source and low-code computing. Could you tell us how you approach these techniques at Terminus?. There’s no question data has become critical to the decisions we make as marketers, and in particular, those that are assisted or driven by AI. Terminus has invested aggressively in allowing marketers to tap into and build on the rich data stories within our platform. Most of these efforts have been around low-code/no-code computing. For example, Terminus customers can adjust their AI-based account scoring models using an intuitive UI and without any coding whatsoever. Similarly, customers can build complex data application workflows on top of the Terminus platform that route data from key parts of our platform to other systems like CRM or marketing automation.

