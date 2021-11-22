ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Adorable Polar Bears Have Just Been Born

The Independent

Polar bear drags dead deer ashore after drowning it

Never before seen footage captures a polar bear hunting a deer in water. Polish researchers captured the first of its kind incident in Norway during an August expedition on the Svalbard peninsula. In the clip, the polar bear drags the dead deer ashore to feast on after having drowned it.
World Link

Zoo welcomes young polar bear

Amelia Gray, a 5-year-old polar bear from the Maryland Zoo, has arrived in town, and is settling in at the Oregon Zoo’s new Polar Passage habitat, where caregivers eventually plan to introduce her to her half-sister Nora. “Even though they’re siblings just a year apart in age, Nora and Amelia...
indianapublicmedia.org

How do polar bears drink?

D: Yaël, you've heard the joke that at the North Pole you need a refrigerator to keep your water from freezing, right? So my question is, what do polar bears do for water? I mean, they spend most of their life at sea, on drifting ice packs or on the shores of the Arctic. Either way, most of the fresh water around them is frozen. So what do they do? Eat snow?
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Steals Lion Cub Because Nature Shows No Mercy

A lion cub left in the bush while its mother went hunting became the hunted in a stunning video posted Tuesday. (Watch it below.) A leopard stole the baby lion and carried it alive up a tree in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park, the clip shared by Latest Sightings shows. “At...
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Cub Runs For Its Life From Hyena And A Tall Savior Emerges

When a leopard cub got chased by a hungry hyena in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, it looked like curtains. (Watch the video below.) The cub was left alone by its mother in a bush at South Africa’s Kruger National Park and got sniffed out by the hyena, which sprinted at its desperate prey in a video posted by Latest Sightings on Tuesday.
Temple Daily Telegram

A subarctic adventure: Observing polar bears in their habitat

Editor’s note: This story is one in an occasional series by Dr. Robert Burke, a retired pediatrician who shares his globe–trotting experiences. Our adventure takes place in the northern Canadian province of Manitoba, in a small town called Churchill. Known as the “Gateway to the Arctic,” Churchill is a former fur-trading outpost for the Hudson Bay Company and lies at the 58th parallel north just below the Arctic Circle, situated on the mid-western bank of the Hudson Bay. Her population has dwindled steadily to fewer than 800, two-thirds of which are indigenous people, mostly Chipewyan and Swampy Cree, but some Metis and Inuit.
WKRC

African lions give birth to rare white lion cubs

JIMENA DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Two rare white African lion cubs were born on an animal reserve in southern Spain. The days-old male and female white lion cubs were transferred on October 25 into a special room to control their feeding in Jimena de la Frontera, a mountain village in Andalusia region of Spain.
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Killer whales pull shocking stunt at low tide

Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? They're as tenacious as they are voracious. (Princerupertadventuretours via Facebook) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. BRITISH COLUMBIA—Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? As this article reminds us, sea creatures will go to great...
Phys.org

Rare hunting scene raises questions over polar bear diet

A polar bear chases a reindeer into the water, drags it ashore and devours it, in a striking scene caught on film for the first time. With sea ice melting, the king of the Arctic may be changing its diet. The dramatic spectacle played out in Norway's Svalbard archipelago on...
roseautimes.com

THE KING OF THE POLAR BEARS

The King of the Polar Bears lived among the icebergs in the far north country. He was old and monstrous big; he was wise and friendly to all who knew him. His body was thickly covered with long, white hair that glistened like silver under the rays of the midnight sun. His claws were strong and sharp, that he might walk safely over the smooth ice or grasp and tear the fishes and seals upon which he fed.
WLKY.com

WATCH: Rare reindeer twins, born just in time for the holidays, beat the odds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Video: KTUU via CNN) — Meet Spicy and Spike, twin reindeer who made their miraculous arrival just in time for the holidays. It's rare for reindeer to survive when they're born together, but at six months old, the pair are thriving at a reindeer farm in Anchorage, Alaska.
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

Zookeeper Lets 8-Foot Alligator Lay on Top of Her Before Leaving Her an Unpleasant Surprise

A cuddle with a cute 200-pound, 8-foot California alligator named Darth Gator ended with an unpleasant but expected surprise for one zookeeper recently. According to Reuters, Fountain Valley Reptile Zoo employee Juliette Brewer nearly got peed on by the gator. A video clip titled “Sometimes, I hug Darth Gator” starts with the 8-foot, 5-inch alligator on top of her.
