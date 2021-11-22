These Adorable Polar Bears Have Just Been Born

Editor’s note: This story is one in an occasional series by Dr. Robert Burke, a retired pediatrician who shares his globe–trotting experiences. Our adventure takes place in the northern Canadian province of Manitoba, in a small town called Churchill. Known as the “Gateway to the Arctic,” Churchill is a former fur-trading outpost for the Hudson Bay Company and lies at the 58th parallel north just below the Arctic Circle, situated on the mid-western bank of the Hudson Bay. Her population has dwindled steadily to fewer than 800, two-thirds of which are indigenous people, mostly Chipewyan and Swampy Cree, but some Metis and Inuit.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO