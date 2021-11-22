ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Choose a side, China tells Taiwan firms as it punishes conglomerate

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQmBe_0d3pBXAX00

TAIPEI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan firms operating in China need to draw a line between themselves and independence supporters, China's government said on Monday after punishing a major Taiwanese firm ostensibly for business violations.

China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has heaped pressure on the island to accept Beijing's rule. It said earlier this month it would hold those who support the island's formal independence, including companies, criminally liable.

China's official Xinhua news agency said early on Monday that law enforcement agencies across China had punished Taiwan's Far Eastern Group, which has interests ranging from hotels to petrochemicals, for a series of problems, from tax to fire safety, and that the investigation was continuing.

In a statement late on Monday answering a question on whether the move was linked to the government's targeting of "stubbornly pro-Taiwan independence" forces, China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not draw a direct link, repeating Xinhua's accusations against the company.

But it added in a separate sentence that those who support Taiwan independence threatened peace and stability and harmed the interests of the Chinese people.

"They and their connected companies and financiers must be punished in accordance with the law," it said.

China welcomes Taiwanese companies, but does not allow those who support Taiwan independence to earn money in China, the office added.

"The majority of Taiwanese businessmen and enterprises must distinguish right from wrong, stand firm, draw a clear line with the Taiwan independence separatist forces, and take practical actions to maintain the peaceful development of cross-strait relations," it said.

While the Far Eastern Group has not responded to requests for comment, one of its listed units, Far Eastern New Century Corp (1402.TW), said its textile operations in China had been inspected by law enforcement in the second quarter, who did find problems over tax, fire safety and environmental protection.

It added it had made almost all the changes that had been required, having been fined 36.5 million yuan ($5.72 million).

Taiwan's government has yet to comment. Taiwan says it is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name, and that Beijing has no right to speak for it or pressure its elected representatives.

($1 = 6.3810 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
US News and World Report

Taiwan Scrambles to See off Chinese Air Force as Xi Meets Top Brass

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the latest increase in tensions across the Taiwan Strait as China's president met his top generals. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Telegraph

Richard Osman: Why visiting China has changed my view of the world

Visiting China didn’t just change the way I look at China – it changed the way I look at the whole world. My daughter has been studying out there, so I’ve visited three or four times in the past five years. It’s an extraordinary country in every way, but what has really blown my mind is the fact that they like my Thursday Murder Club novels over there.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Taiwan Affairs Office#Renminbi#Taiwanese#Xinhua News Agency#Chinese#The Far Eastern Group
Reuters

Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together, president says

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan and Europe must work together to defend against authoritarianism and disinformation, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting lawmakers from the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Monday. Lithuania has faced sustained pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, since allowing...
POLITICS
Reuters

China stocks slip on Omicron variant worries

SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China shares slipped on Monday as concerns lingered about the newly discovered and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant, while Meituan and gambling stocks dragged Hong Kong equities lower. The CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.2% to 4,852.46 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai...
ECONOMY
AFP

'Wide support' for Taiwan policy in Lithuania: lawmaker

A visiting Lithuanian lawmaker said on Monday his country's warming relations with Taiwan has "wide support" from the public amid a row with China for allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy. Matas Maldeikis led a delegation of parliamentarians from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia that arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, the latest in a recent string of visits by foreign politicians despite Beijing's opposition. China claims sovereignty over self-ruled democratic Taiwan and vows to re-take it one day, by force if necessary. It has become increasingly bellicose towards Taiwan since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who rejects its stance that the island is part of Chinese territory.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

China’s bet on Covid-zero worsens odds for Macau

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s commitment to a Covid-zero policy turns Macau into a roll of the dice. Beijing’s draconian restrictions easily could be in place through most of 2022. Resorts in the gambling hub sit half-empty, with gaming revenue at 30% of pre-pandemic highs. They can live without foreign tourists, but local visitors are their lifeblood.
GAMBLING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese Foreign Minister says Russia, India, China demonstrates genuine multilateralism

Beijing [China], November 26 (ANI): India, China and Russia- the RIC Grouping-- showcase genuine multilateralism in the context of world relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Yi said, "China will work with Russia and India acting in the spirit of openness,...
INDIA
Reuters

Parts of northern China tighten curbs on new COVID-19 flare-ups

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A resurgence of COVID-19 infections in northern China have forced two small cities to suspend public transport and tighten control over residents' movement, as the country has showed no willingness to go easy on local outbreaks. China reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China foreign exchange regulator fines Tencent's Tenpay for misconduct

SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange regulator said it fined Tencent Holding's (0700.HK) Tenpay for violating foreign exchange rules, as authorities step up supervision of the country's fintech industry. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) Shenzhen branch fined Tenpay, Tencent's online payment platform, 2.78 million yuan ($436,000)...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

China ties blamed for Solomon Islands unrest

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): As the violent unrest refuses to die down in the Solomon Islands, the leader of island nation Manasseh Sogavare has blamed "foreign powers" for encouraging the unrest in the country that is a key battlefront in the Pacific region. Papua New Guinea and Australia are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Some fear China could win from U.S. dispute with Marshall Islands

For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over the terms of its “Compact of Free Association” agreement, which expires […]
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy