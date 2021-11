Even before the jury delivers its verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, it's clear that the wildly overcharged case against the then-17-year-old boy from Illinois should have never been brought. Multiple videos and witnesses corroborated Rittenhouse's claim that he acted in self-defense when he shot three fellow white men during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A remarkably political and unprofessional prosecution has confirmed that it is Rittenhouse, not those shot by him, who is the real victim of this unsavory saga.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO