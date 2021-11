When I was around 17, I’d wake up and cycle down to the South Bank almost every day with my saxophone on my back. I’d spend hours practising and hanging out with friends in the Southbank Centre until they told us to leave at 11pm. I built up an amazing musical family there with Tomorrow’s Warriors, a jazz organisation for increasing diversity in the arts. If I didn’t have them around me, that space could have felt very elite and white.

