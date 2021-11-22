ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Chelsea vs Juventus: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

By Matt Debono
 6 days ago

Chelsea face Juventus in matchday five of Group H in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side lost the reverse fixture at the Allianz Stadium as Federico Chiesa's 46th minute strike sealed a 1-0 win for Max Allegri's men in September.

Juventus, who have already qualified for the knockouts, are three points clear at the top of the group, while Chelsea are in second and a win at home could see them move top should they win by a margin of two goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAAOl_0d3p8SgE00
IMAGO / Insidefoto

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Juventus on Tuesday 23 November:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

US customers can view the Champions League clash on TUDNxtra.

Juventus Boss Max Allegri Opens Up On Chelsea Thrashing

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has opened up on his side's crushing defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday evening. The Italian side travelled to west London for their group stage Champions League fixture on Tuesday, hoping to beat the Premier League leaders once again. But, in a clash dominated by Thomas Tuchel's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
