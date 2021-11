MALVERN, PA — PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS) announced the recent appointment of Jonathan J. Birchall as Chief Commercial Officer. “Jonathan brings to PhaseBio deep commercial expertise in the critical-care setting, which he gained through his leadership of the thrombolytics franchise at Genentech,” said Jonathan P. Mow, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseBio. “With his background and track record of success, Jonathan has the experience necessary to lead our commercial organization and joins us at a pivotal time in PhaseBio’s evolution as we begin preparing to launch bentracimab in the United States, should it be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO