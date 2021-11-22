Nexcess to Update WooCommerce Suite with Built-in Automated Testing Ahead of Holiday Rush

New productivity tool gives users advanced control with an automated filtering system to determine what, how and where emails are delivered while protecting user identity. lockrMail, an email management technology platform, announced the launch of the open beta, providing open access to the company’s proprietary pre-filtering technology to improve inbox efficiency and a unique and secure email address for confident and private open-web browsing. With a previous waitlist of thousands of prospective users, the platform will now grant early access to lockrMail’s free email productivity technology and enable users to curate which emails they wish to receive and maximize the benefit of email on their own terms.

