Nexcess to Update WooCommerce Suite with Built-in Automated Testing Ahead of Holiday Rush
Nexcess, the industry’s leading managed digital commerce cloud platform, today announced the release of WooCommerce Automated Testing. The Nexcess-exclusive feature enables ecommerce business owners to identify any cart, payment, or login problems affecting their sites. Built-in WooCommerce Automated Testing empowers online store owners to fix any discovered issues and maintain powerful...martechseries.com
