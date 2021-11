DraftKings announced a massive partnership with FaZe Clan, one of the biggest esports companies in the world, on Wednesday. The deal will help both companies reach new audiences and expand upon the intersection of esports and gambling. Mark Insight Reports expects the esports gambling industry to grow to about $13 billion by 2025. The UK Gambling Commission released a report showing year-over-year growth of 2992% in the esports industry. DraftKings is hoping to capitalize on this growth while FaZe Clan will profit from the sports betting titan’s stellar reputation and diverse offerings.

