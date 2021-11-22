ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mobile marketing platform, Mobiniti, acquired by PennSpring Capital

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Mobiniti, a text marketing platform, by PennSpring Capital. Launched in 2014, Mobiniti helps customers expand their sales through mobile marketing and SMS alert efforts through a market-leading software platform. Mobiniti provides...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Floki Metaverse is Integrating NFTs and Metaverse Capabilities

Floki Metaverse is proud to bring an integration of NFTs and the Metaverse to the masses. The platform aims to offer its users a way of earning passive income by being HOLDERS in $FLOKI. Recently, Floki Metaverse launched its private sale in under 28 minutes with an oversubscription of three times.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Navigating the Digital Frontier: Four Tips for Effective Social Media Marketing

The internet sees more and more traffic with each passing day. With so many people online, social media has become a convenient medium for digital marketing. Social media is one of the most powerful channels for digital marketing. Brands can creatively promote their products in ways that weren’t possible before the internet, and they can interact with potential customers in many different capacities. With user engagement growing exponentially by the year, social media provides the perfect place for businesses to market their services directly to consumers. Actual SEO Media, Inc., a Houston SEO firm, provides tips for businesses that want to fine-tune their social media marketing.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Meet Metafluence, An Influencer-centric Ecosystem in the Metaverse

We are witnessing revolutionary advancements in technology that would enable us to enter the new era of digitalization and the virtual world called Metaverse. An interactive digital world, where people have their own customizable avatars, can explore various spaces and immerse themselves into the new realm. Sounds exciting right? Well, Metaverse is real and is happening right now. Some of the biggest companies like Meta, NVIDIA are already pouring billions of dollars into building their own metaverses. In addition, there are also numerous new projects joining this promising future and trying to bring something unique and powerful to the community and Metaverse(Metafluence).
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Marketing#Mergers And Acquisitions#Sms Marketing#Marketing Services#Fe International Inc#Americans#M A
martechseries.com

Dialpad India Certified by Great Place to Work Institute

Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its certification as a great workplace by the Great Place to Work Institute, India. The Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized by employees and employers worldwide and is considered the standard for identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures.
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Ad Platform Advocado Acquires VEIL Watermarking Technology.

Advocado, a cross-screen advertising data platform, acquires the VEIL watermarking technology and 46 other patents from VEIL Interactive Technologies, an affiliate of Koplar Interactive Systems International (KISI). Advocado is a long-time licensee of the VEIL technology and will now integrate the watermarking capabilities into its data management platform for broadcast...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Vault Hill Hires President of the VRARA to Accelerate Its Human-Centric Metaverse Development

Vault Hill has hired Hammed Arowosegbe, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Association (VRARA) President (Nigerian chapter) and ex-PwC Senior XR Developer as a Senior Software Engineer, XR, to develop its constructive human instincts themed metaverse. Hammed brings a wealth of virtual reality and augmented reality experience from one of the Big Four, and has worked with diverse teams across the globe to develop hardware and software solutions, from building the first real-time ship steering simulator in Nigeria to creating scriptable APIs.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ADA Rolls Out Top WordPress Development Companies List

ADA is so happy to share their top listers in WordPress development in a sleek back-to-office morning event! And we have got some great news to share!. The chosen companies have set up new ways of development with – (1) a touch of artificial intelligence and virtual reality in the e-commerce online marketplace applications to enhance the appeal, (2) to animate certain parts when human assistants are not available, (3) voice search to strengthen optimization features and help users search for their favourite products or services using their voice, (4) drag and drop page builders – use of plugins, (5) personalized plugins, (6) lazy loading and infinite scroll.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Weibo Corporation Launches Global Offering

Weibo Corporation , a leading social media platform in China, announced the launch of its global offering (the “Global Offering”) of an aggregate of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Weibo is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “New Shares”) and Sina Corporation (the “Selling Shareholder”) is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which are to be converted from the Class B ordinary shares of the Company prior to the listing of Weibo’s Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as defined below (the “Sale Shares,” and together with New Shares, the “Offer Shares”). The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering of initially 1,100,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on November 29, 2021, Hong Kong time (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) and an international offering of initially 9,900,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (including 5,500,000 Sale Shares) (the “International Offering”), and listing of Weibo’s Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “9898.”
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Blockade Games Raises $5M at $23M Valuation

Co-led by Animoca Brands and Digital, the investment will contribute to the development and expansion of the Neon District gaming universe, through in-game capability development and unique asset releases. Blockade Games, the leading blockchain video game studio, has today announced the close of a $5 million seed extension at a...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stripo.email Released an Ultimate Guide to Email Gamification

When email gamification performs, how to start off with it on the right foot, what benefits it brings, and what possible ways and tools there are out there to let you build gamified emails with little to no coding skills, at no cost — Stripo shares the answers to these questions in their eBook.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Market Sampler Launches New Tools for Market Research Professionals

Anyone can use the platform to distribute surveys to over 4 million websites and apps, even without an audience or respondent database. Market Sampler, a market research software startup just released a tool for market researchers and research professionals. Originally, the system was developed for political and public research purposes for various government agencies in the European Union.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Anti-Ad Fraud Platform ADEX Announces Real-Time Traffic Analysis is Available to All Clients

ADEX, the leading anti-fraud solution provider aimed at protecting advertisers’ websites from bots, announces that real-time traffic analysis is now available to all categories of customers additionally to a wide spectrum of advanced anti-fraud tools. Marketing Technology News: Zloadr’s Current Whitepaper Sheds Light On Its eSports NFT Metaverse Offering. Tracking...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

In 2021, Developing Online Exposure is a Must for Up-and-Coming Brands

Building online exposure means attracting more potential customers. In 2021, the importance of implementing a strong digital marketing strategy cannot be overstated. Online advertising is here to stay, as the internet has proved to be a conducive medium for digitally marketing products and services to consumers. Without enough online exposure, however, businesses will have a tougher time trying to sell their products or services. Jamin Mootz, the CEO of Houston digital marketing firm Actual SEO Media, Inc., provides tips for businesses trying to grow their online exposure and explains why visibility is critical for attracting customers on the internet.
ECONOMY
signalscv.com

Valencia manufacturer acquired by Endeavour Capital

Endeavour Capital recently announced the acquisition of Forrest Machining Inc., or FMI Aerostructures. Based in Valencia, FMI Aerostructures is a leading manufacturer of critical structural components and assemblies for the aerospace and defense industry. With 230,000 square feet under roof, FMI Aerostructures is one of the largest independent aerospace and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy