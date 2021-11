Ever Forward is an adventure video game / puzzle video game developed and published by Pathea Games. The console versions are published by PM Studios. Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game—it is the story of Maya. Maya is lost in a strange world somewhere between reality and imagination. She is alone to confront her despair on her journey of discovery, where she must unlock her memories and confront her fears to unravel the secrets of the world. Players will need to use their observational skills and intelligence to solve multiple puzzles to piece together the mystery of Maya’s past and what dark secrets she has buried.

