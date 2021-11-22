Enjoy The Power of Music

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mat Lecompte
belmarrahealth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegardless of what kind of music you enjoy, there are likely some big benefits to listening to it. So, turn on your stereo and take advantage. Several wide-ranging health benefits are associated with listening to music, including better memory and mood, social connection, energy, and even heart health. Music...

www.belmarrahealth.com

Pitchfork

The Power of the Dog (Music From the Netflix Film)

If you don’t know what Jane Campion’s film The Power of the Dog is about, here’s a fun experiment: Try to guess its genre based on the music by Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood, the chief classical aficionado in the world’s most respected rock band. Made using a chamber ensemble of piano, strings, winds, brass, and more, the soundtrack is quite grand, full of noble brooding and tormented ecstasy, all in a sternly beautiful modernist mode. These 16 brief yet substantial themes run over darkly lustrous slopes and ominous plains, with each landscape seeming to spill into the other. Their uneasy but graceful unity even accommodates the occasional starchy old avant-garde outburst. It’s all very 20th century and fine and European. Now, raise your hand if you guessed the film’s a Western. No one?
MOVIES
WNCY

“Music is powerful”: Zac Brown reflects on the impact of music as “Same Boat” climbs the charts

In a time of struggle and divisiveness, Zac Brown Band is looking to music as a way to bring people together, particularly with their song “Same Boat.”. Looking at the current political landscape, frontman Zac Brown says he and his group wanted to use the uplifting song — which offers such lyrics as, “We could all believe what we believe/ And peacefully agree to disagree/ But you can’t judge a man/ Until you walk a country mile in his shoes” — as a symbol of unity.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
eugeneweekly.com

Enjoy the heartwarming musical Holiday Inn

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Performing Arts is dreaming of a white Christmas, and Eugene audiences should be, too. In December, Shedd Theatricals will present Holiday Inn, the first musical they’ve put on stage in two years. Holiday Inn is a 2016 Broadway stage adaptation of composer and...
EUGENE, OR
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lyric Opera Rides the Powerful Waves of Genuine Musical Magic in ‘Florencia en el Amazonas’

“Florencia en el Amazonas” (“Florencia in the Amazon”), the first Spanish language opera to be performed on the Lyric Opera mainstage, is pure magic on every count. A seamless blend of glorious music, richly evocative and often poetic lyrics, dance-driven myth, waterborne dreams and nightmares, and classic heartbreak, it also pays homage to the magical realism vision of life captured so unforgettably in the novels of the Nobel Prize-winning Colombian writer, Gabriel Garcia Marquez.
CHICAGO, IL
breakingandentering.net

Torus: With A Light And Dynamic Sound, This Artist Strives Towards Making A Powerful Mark On Music Which Will Stick With Fans For Years To Come￼

Torus has taken many inspirations for his songs so far, although his latest track, Show Me Your Love, was inspired by love itself and how powerful it is as an emotion. This artist wanted to make this song one that would show off how love has the strength to create and make things better, even when they seem impossible. Apart from the music video accompanying this track, fans will also be able to connect to the meaningful lyrics placed within the song itself. The lyrics help to convey that all anyone needs for happiness is love, enabling fans to connect in the deepest of ways.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Metal Music Bingo: What Is It and How Can Metalheads Enjoy It?

If you are looking forward to playing some exciting games to add more fun to your life, then music bingo can be the perfect solution. There are various kinds of games in this category including dedicated offerings for hard rock and heavy metal, a special treat for metalheads. Today we’ll discuss everything you need to know about metal music bingo so that you can spice up your party or your own free time.
MUSIC
newsitem.com

Italian guitarist demonstrates power of music

MILTON — Heads were bobbing, toes were tapping and phones were recording. It’s not every day that students are so moved in a classroom setting, however Friday showed the power of music, and the brilliance of a world-class musician. Guitarist Luca Stricagnoli, all the way from Italy, performed for students...
MILTON, PA
uatrav.com

Weekend’s new music playlist spotlights strong, powerful women

This weekend’s new music playlist features releases from iconic female artists including Adele, Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Lopez. Adele relies solely on slow, soft piano chords and advanced vocals on her song “To Be Loved.” The single is one of many tracks on her new album “30,” which she released Friday and which tackles themes of divorce, motherhood and fame.
MUSIC
UCSD Guardian

Unbalanced Power Dynamics in the Music Industry

It comes as no surprise that seemingly every media outlet has highlighted some smattering of detail regarding Taylor Swift’s recent release of “Red (Taylor’s Version),” the iconic remake of her already popular 2012 album “Red.” While these rerecordings certainly hold a significant artistic meaning for Swift, they also stand as a strong symbol of reclaimed power — power that was often denied to Swift as a young woman navigating the highly toxic and overly misogynistic labyrinth of the music industry. One song in particular, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) (10 Minute Version),” brings an unexpected awareness to the issue of unbalanced power dynamics that leave young, impressionable artists vulnerable to authority figures who don’t hesitate to capitalize on naivety. Swift’s overall album and presence in the industry from a very young age serves as a reminder of unfortunate instances of grooming and power imbalances that remain an ongoing issue even in an era that prides itself on progressiveness.
MUSIC
KRQE News 13

Enjoy Latin music and a free salsa dance party during mini-festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating Latin culture, music, and dance through workshops, concerts, and education, this year’s mini-Latin Dance Festival will have you dancing all night long. Artistic Dance Director of the Albuquerque Latin Dance Festival Jessica Montoya provides the inside scoop on the events. Story continues below. Albuquerque: Video...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
streetroots.org

Music makes Wynne feel powerful, she wants you to feel it too

Sina Wynne Holwerda, more commonly known as Wynne, describes the shock of the pandemic as running 100 miles per hour into a brick wall. Prior to the pandemic Wynne had performed her first sold-out hometown headlining show and was on a sold-out tour with EarthGang. Despite the pandemic halting her momentum as an independent artist Wynne took time to slow down and experiment with her music. Wynne released her six-song EP called “DO MY OWN STUNTS” earlier this month with producer Christo. The EP is a peek at what Wynne has up her sleeve for 2022 and reassurance that she’s prepared to remain consistent in the Portland hip-hop scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Chicago Public Radio

Music giants Britney, Adele and Taylor remind us of their power

It’s been a big week for women in music: Britney Spears is free, Adele hit the stage with new music after a long hiatus and Taylor Swift continues to shake up the music industry. Reset dives into why these music titans are on everyone’s minds and feeds this week. GUESTS:...
CHICAGO, IL
downbeach.com

‘Good grief’: Enjoy music from ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ Dec. 6

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Get into the holiday spirit with Ed Vezinho and the Jim Ward Big Band who will perform the soundtrack from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the Stockton University Campus Center Theater 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for senior citizens, children,...
GALLOWAY, NJ
secretlosangeles.com

Enjoy An Intimate Musical Performance By Vitamin String Quartet At A Stunning Church In LA

Vitamin String Quartet, known for their hit covers on Netflix’s Bridgerton, will be performing their best hits as well as christmas favorites in LA this December!. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than to listen to a string quartet play their beautiful anthems at a stunning church bathed in a flickering garden of candles? Candlelight is featuring Vitamin String Quartet, some of LA’s finest musicians, who will be playing holiday and pop music pieces at the iconic Immanuel Presbyterian Church this December!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fillmore County Journal

Enjoying the great escape… Nathan Davidson’s musical journey

When Nathan Davidson was a Rushford High School student back in the late ‘60s, he knew he liked music but had no idea how it might fit into his future life. “I didn’t have much self-confidence in those days,” he remembers. “I could see myself maybe working in a music store, but I also thought about becoming a barber or a photographer. I didn’t know where I was headed.”
RUSHFORD, MN
Laredo Morning Times

Jonny Greenwood on the Dark Power of His Music for ‘The Power of the Dog’

One of the most intriguing, and certainly dark and disturbing, scores of this season is Jonny Greenwood’s music for “The Power of the Dog,” filmmaker Jane Campion’s Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a surly, complicated cowboy in early 20th-century Montana. It’s one of three scores the Radiohead musician-songwriter has in...
CELEBRITIES
Current Publishing

Boyce enjoys turn as villain

Clay Middle School eighth-grader Luke Boyce enjoys the opportunity to expand his acting skills as Prince Hans in “Frozen.”. “I like that I get to play a different kind of character,” he said. “Last school year, I was Timon (in ‘The Lion King’), which is the comic relief. But this year, I get to be the villain, which I’ve never gotten to play before. It’s a fun challenge to be the less likable character. I really enjoy the scene when I betray Anna and reveal my evil plans.”
CARMEL, IN

