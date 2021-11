The Armed released their critically acclaimed new album Ultrapop in April and they're already working on its follow-up. The band can be seen working with producer (and rumored The Armed mastermind) Kurt Ballou at his GodCity Studio below. This also begs the question of if Ballou is actually in The Armed, or if the people in the photo are actually in The Armed, or if we're all in The Armed and we don't even know it. Maybe this is all a dream and we all just imagined The Armed, but they never actually existed. Maybe I don't even exist.

