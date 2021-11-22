Power Duo Rubber Dog Toy Pack

Mid America Pet Food presents new Victor dry cat formulas. Hi-Pro Plus features high levels of quality protein to sustain energy and support muscle development for growing kittens and active cats. A high-protein formula ideal for indoor cats, Healthy Skin & Coat is a grain-free recipe featuring high-quality ingredients like salmon, omega 3 and omega 6. Specially formulated to promote healthy skin and a shiny coat, this recipe will also offer digestive aid for cats through all life stages. A grain-free formula, Fit Feline helps maintain a healthy weight and strong digestive system while developing lean muscle from quality chicken and duck proteins. Natural fiber within the formula works to promote healthy digestion, while omega 3 and omega 6 help nourish a cat’s skin and coat.
