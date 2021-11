Hideo Kojima, the creator of the Metal Gear Solid series as well as Death Stranding, has always designed his video games with a grand, cinematic approach. They are heavily-involved worlds that often prioritize storytelling and the playing experience itself. More often than not, you might find yourself assessing how a Kojima project made you feel rather than whether or not you enjoyed playing it. So it comes as no surprise that the game designer has now expanded his studio to include a division focused specifically on film, TV, and music.

