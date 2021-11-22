ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ford and Rivian cancel all plans for EV collaboration

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreakups happen for the right reasons, too, you know. Although it's too early to know for sure, it seems that's the case with Ford and Rivian, who have canceled their plans to collaborate on an electric vehicle. In April 2019, then-Ford CEO Jim Hackett invested $500 million in Rivian, the plan...

www.autoblog.com

motor1.com

Tesla's Elon Musk responds to General Motors 'leading' in EVs

While most of us are simply focused on the electric vehicles themselves, it's hard to escape from the surrounding topics, especially as the EV market expands and changes the paradigm. It's actually getting hilarious. Earlier this month, GM's CEO Mary Barra was asked about EVs and said that General Motors...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Will Rivian Become the Next Tesla?

Rivian has cannonballed into public markets with an over-$100 billion valuation. The ingredients that comprise Tesla’s success are hard to replicate. A lot must go right for Rivian to become the next Tesla. Whether you're an industry watcher or a casual investor, it's been hard to ignore the coverage of...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Bad News For Subaru As They Finish 2021 And What’s Ahead For Shoppers

2021 was another bad year for Subaru. Are there better days ahead for Subaru of America, and what is next for 2022 Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek?. Subaru will finish 2021 with its second straight year of sales declines, the first time it has happed since 1995. A report from Automotive News (by subscription) says Subaru Corporation President and CEO Tomomi Nakamura told them Subaru of America isn't expected to reach 600,000 sales in 2021, short of the 611,942 vehicles Subaru sold in the U.S. in 2020.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Brand Has the Worst Dealers in America

Car sales began to explode this year, but there are many challenges — mostly lack of inventory due to a shortage of chips used in cars. Despite the challenges, satisfaction with the sales experience at the dealership is unchanged from last year, according to J.D. Power. Not all dealers perform well, however, and the brand […]
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

CEO Mary Barra pledges to not give up GM’s “leadership position” in the EV space

It appears that the idea of General Motors CEO Mary Barra being a leading force in the automotive sector’s transition into electric vehicles is well embraced by the executive herself. During a conversation with CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Online Summit, Barra declared that GM is the leader in the United States’ electric vehicle sector, even as she practically acknowledged that Tesla holds over 60% of the country’s EV market today.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Porsche Studio stores are coming to the U.S.

Porsche plans to open a series of showrooms in the U.S. that the company is calling "Studios". These stores will be owned by Porsche, not dealers, and as such will allow customers to dip a toe into the Porsche experience in a low- or no-pressure environment. Porsche Cars North America...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

QOTD: Should Tesla Buy An Automaker And If So, Which One?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Tesla’s value recently soared to over $1 trillion and while it has since fallen after Elon Musk sold some of his shares, it is still comfortably the world’s most valuable automaker. The extraordinary growth and value of Tesla also means...
ECONOMY
manisteenews.com

Nissan investing in electric vehicles, battery development

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan said Monday it is investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) over the next five years and developing a cheaper, more powerful battery to boost its electric vehicle lineup. The Japanese automaker's chief executive, Makoto Uchida, said 15 new electric vehicles will be available by fiscal 2030....
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Cadillac applies to trademark Ascendiq and Escalade IQ

Let's start with what we know. Earlier this month, CarBuzz discovered trademark applications Cadillac submitted to various agencies in the U.S. and Europe to reserve the names Vistiq, Lumistiq, and Escalade IQL. Now, before the month is out, CarBuzz has found another pair of trademark applications that Cadillac has submitted to gain exclusive rights to the names Ascendiq and Escalade IQ. Sticking with what we know, the suffix -iq, as in Lyriq and Celestiq (pronounced "ik," not "eek"), indicates Cadillac's coming lineup of battery-electric vehicles. That starts with the Lyriq crossover early next year, then the Celestiq flagship sedan in 2023 (pictured). The all-electric Escalade is due by 2025. We assume an Escalade IQ and a longer version called the Escalade IQL will be battery-electric twins for the current ICE-powered Escalade and Escalade ESV.
CARS
Motor1.com

Nissan Ambition 2030: 23 Electrified Models With 15 EVs, Solid-State Batteries

After revamping its entire lineup (save for the GT-R) from top to bottom, Nissan is now looking ahead to prepare for the inevitable EV era. The Japanese automaker is the next company in line to announce massive investments in electrification, with the plan to invest no fewer than two trillion yen (about $17.68 billion at current exchange rates) over the next five years.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Ford and Rivian Just Broke up-and Ford Electric Trucks Will Be Just Fine

Whether you’re a lovesick teen or one of America’s largest automakers, breaking up is hard to do. Ford and Rivian planned on collaborating on electric vehicles, but plans have changed. Now both American automakers have decided to work separately, and that’s perfectly fine. Here’s why Ford doesn’t need help creating great electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
Metro International

Nissan Motor to spend $17.6 billion to accelerate electrification

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co said on Monday it will spend 2 trillion yen ($17.59 billion) over the next five years to accelerate vehicle electrification as it bets tighter carbon emission restrictions will spur demand for electric cars and hybrids. Japan’s No. 3 car maker will introduce 23 electrified...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

BlackRock and five automakers pour $787 million into Ionity charging network

BlackRock is joining automakers including BMW, Volkswagen and Ford as shareholders in electric-car charging consortium Ionity GmbH, contributing to a 700 million-euro ($787 million) investment in the venture. The joint outlay will more than quadruple Ionity’s high-power charging points in Europe to at least 7,000 by 2025, the group said...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

EdisonFuture hopes to build electric pickup, van by 2025

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, electric vehicle manufacturing hopeful EdisonFuture debuted its first two offerings in conceptual sheetmetal, the EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van. This week, we learned that the startup hopes to begin delivering vehicles in 2025. We're not sure if these came from the pens of...
Benzinga

EV Week In Review: Tesla Hikes Prices Amid Supply Chain Challenges, XPeng Impresses With Q3, Rivian Sounds Out R13 Delay, LA Auto Show And More

EV stocks were mostly lower in the holiday-shortened week ending Nov. 26, with much of the weakness attributed to the late-week across-the-market sell-off due to fears over a "more serious" COVID-19 variant strain originating in South Africa. U.S.-listed Chinese EV startups however, managed to carve out gains for the week.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Elon Musk urges Tesla employees to reduce cost of vehicle deliveries

On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk urged employees to focus on "minimizing cost of deliveries," rather than expediting deliveries of cars to customers to hit end-of-quarter goals. Tesla has generally ramped up deliveries of cars to customers at the end of each quarter. Now, Tesla and other automakers are facing...
BUSINESS

