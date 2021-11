Gabriela Orozco grew up on Capitol Hill, the daughter of a father from Nicaragua and a mother whose family is South African Ashkenazi. In her debut book of poems, “A Child of Borrowed Churches,” she calls upon this diverse heritage to claim her unique poetic identity. She writes from passion and longing, from lethargy and anger. She writes of adolescent angst and universal pain. And she reflects on the limited power of her own voice: “I cannot string enough words together to rub away my / wounds, I nurse the burns on my palms / and so scarred, red and raw I write a new poem that is my / soothing balm.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO