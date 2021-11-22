ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Wilson Obsessively Trawls Craigslist’s Free Section in His Spare Time

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to get in touch with John Wilson, he recommends posting an ad on Craigslist’s Free Stuff section, where the documentary filmmaker is something of a regular. “That’s not completely true,” he clarifies with a smile on a recent afternoon. “But it’s something that I think is really funny....

The Hollywood Reporter

HBO’s ‘How To with John Wilson’ Season 2: TV Review

With “How To Cook the Perfect Risotto,” the sixth episode of its first season, HBO’s How To with John Wilson made a transition from quirky, affectionate oddity to one of 2020’s best TV shows. Plenty have tried, but no installment of TV has so poignantly and amusingly captured the discordant jumble of communal alienation that emerged in the earliest days of the COVID pandemic. That episode and its effectiveness came organically from documentarian Wilson’s particular brand of meandering inquisitiveness, but I don’t think anybody, including Wilson himself, would tell you that it was reproducible. That makes it not a criticism, but...
TV SERIES
Newsday

Fast Chat: LI's John Wilson

Filmmaker John Wilson is back, to which you might reasonably enough ask, who is John Wilson?. Well, for starters, this Rocky Point native, now living in Queens, begins every episode of his eponymous HBO comedy "How to With John Wilson" — which begins its second season at 10 p.m. Friday — with a decidedly diffident greeting to viewers, to wit: "Hey, New York."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slate

How To’s John Wilson Reveals Why He Almost Didn’t Tell His Story About the NXIVM Cult

A lot has changed since How to With John Wilson’s first season ended. While the six-episode season aired on HBO only a year ago, in fall 2020, the docu-comedy series—about the big and small moments in Wilson’s life, collaged together with infinite amounts of hilarious B-roll—didn’t reckon explicitly with what was happening in the real world. For us viewers, it continues to be impossible not to. We’ve seen thousands of deaths, vaccine rollouts, booster shots, and disturbing political uprising unfold in the finale’s wake, among countless other moments.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

How To with John Wilson Season 2 isn't as great as Season 1, but it's still a quirky and surprisingly emotional

"With 'How To Cook the Perfect Risotto,' the sixth episode of its first season, HBO’s How To with John Wilson made a transition from quirky, affectionate oddity to one of 2020’s best TV shows," says Daniel Fienberg. "Plenty have tried, but no installment of TV has so poignantly and amusingly captured the discordant jumble of communal alienation that emerged in the earliest days of the COVID pandemic. That episode and its effectiveness came organically from documentarian Wilson’s particular brand of meandering inquisitiveness, but I don’t think anybody, including Wilson himself, would tell you that it was reproducible. That makes it not a criticism, but an accepted inevitability, that the second season of How To with John Wilson doesn’t feature an episode intended to be or capable of being the new version of 'Risotto.' And once you accept — yes, this is sounding a little like John Wilson-style narration — that How To with John Wilson hasn’t miraculously cracked the code to making the year’s best TV episode every single week, it’s easy to still appreciate that the show’s second season is generally smoother and more confident in its storytelling approach than the first; it’s less an unexpected treasure, but still capable of surprising."
TV SERIES
wmagazine.com

Ask Catherine Cohen: Thanksgiving Edition

Catherine Cohen is a comedian and actress. In her original show tunes, character videos and on her popular podcast Seek Treatment (co-hosted with fellow comedian Pat Regan) she skewers the clichés of millennial aspiration, deadpans about sex on antidepressants, and earnestly celebrates such triumphs as finding love or drinking seven beers. Her first book, God I Feel Modern Tonight: Poems From a Gal About Town is out now. Have a question for Catherine? Send it to askcatherine@wmagazine.com.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly & YFN Lucci's Prison Thanksgiving Meals Revealed

Suge Knight, R. Kelly, YNW Melly and YFN Lucci are just some of the celebrities that will spend Thanksgiving behind bars, but they’ll still be served special meals at their individual jails. TMZ has obtained menus from each of their facilities to provide a look at exactly what they’ll be eating for their prison holiday dinners.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
TENNIS
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Spotted With Ex Christine Burke After Seemingly Skipping Thanksgiving With Kardashians  

Full 360? Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner date with his ex-girlfriend Christine Burke just one day after he seemingly skipped the Kardashians’ Thanksgiving celebration. Scott, 38, and Christine, 25, were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu on Friday, November 26, according to photos published by Hollywood Life. The Flip It Like Disick star donned a simple black jacket and baseball cap, while the model wore a plain white long-sleeved shirt over jeans.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Renée Zellweger And Ant Anstead Are Getting Even Closer As He Renovates Home

A lot of fans were surprised when word came out that Oscar winner Renée Zellweger had started dating Christina On the Coast’s Ant Anstead back in late June. The two had met while Zellweger appeared on his new show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, hit it off, and started taking walks where they were spotted smooching publicly not long after, though they haven’t said much about their relationship. Now, it sounds like the new-ish couple is getting even closer as Anstead prepares to renovate his home, because Zellweger has moved into a house near him.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Pleated-Jeans.com

People Are Sharing Shower Curtains They Don’t Regret Buying (40 Pics)

Showering should be a relaxing part of your day. Part of contributing to that relaxing vibe is having a bathroom that fits your personality. The easiest way to change that is to pick a unique shower curtain to inspire you. I bet the shower thoughts of these people sharing their funny shower curtains are pretty wild.
HOME & GARDEN

