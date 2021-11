Ben Roethlisberger was cleared from COVID protocols on Saturday and started without practicing with the team during the week. He came out and threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and finished with a 103.6 quarterback rating. But there was one play he’ll regret. He badly underthrew Chase Claypool when he had two steps on a Chargers defender in the first quarter. Claypool was tackled at the 5, and the Steelers turned it over on downs after gaining three yards on four plays. It was a huge early momentum swing for the Chargers.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO