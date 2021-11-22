ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrowing NatGeo 'Hot Zone' Revives 2001 Anthrax Memories

By ADAM BUCKMAN
mediapost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith everything else that was going on in September 2001, it is sometimes easy to forget that just a little over a week after the 9/11 terrorist attacks that month, someone began sending envelopes of powdered anthrax to news media companies. For those who worked at some of these...

tvinsider.com

Tony Bennett with Lady Gaga ‘One Last Time,’ ‘Waltons’ and ‘Nash Bridges’ Movies, ‘Hot Zone’ Anthrax Scare, Harry Potter Trivia Challenge, ‘Succession’ Birthday Bash

Tony Bennett wows them one last time in a farewell concert alongside Lady Gaga. A new cast revives The Waltons in a 50th-anniversary Homecoming movie. Don Johnson and Cheech Marin reprise their roles in a Nash Bridges movie. A new Hot Zone limited series revisits the post-9/11 panic of an anthrax bioterror scare. A lavish trivia contest marks the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film. A shattering episode of HBO’s Succession plays out at Kendall’s 40th birthday bash.
MOVIES
thekoalition.com

The Hot Zone: Anthrax Is A Forgettable Recreation Of Terrorism

In a timely limited series that depicts the plight and eventual triumph over a national threat, The Hot Zone: Anthrax takes place in 2001, just weeks after 9/11, when the United States was rocked by another deadly act of terrorism. Letters containing anthrax were sent to unsuspecting victims in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York. The anonymous assault claimed five lives and caused panic throughout the U.S. Despite many false leads, a team of FBI agents and scientists slowly closed in on a shocking prime suspect.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Daniel Dae Kim discusses 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' and why his first leading role is 'a testament to who we call an American'

From Angel and Lost to NYPD Blue and Hawaii Five-0, Daniel Dae Kim has been putting in the work as a scene-stealing supporting player for over three decades on our television screens. With National Geographic's upcoming event series, The Hot Zone: Anthrax, the Korean-American actor has an all-new role: leading man. It's an overdue promotion that Kim humbly celebrated on Twitter when he nabbed the starring role of FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker in January of this year.
MOVIES
celebritypage.com

'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' Takes A Deep Dive Into The Worst Biological Attack In U.S. History

It was an unprecedented event that shook America to its core, and now it's getting the limited series treatment. Shortly after the attacks of 9/11 came another attack that had Americans fearing for their lives. They called it Amerithrax. The anthrax attacks of 2001 claimed the lives of five Americans. Now, National Geographic is taking on the challenge of telling the infamous story.
ENTERTAINMENT
Register Citizen

Daniel Dae Kim on the Significance of His First Lead Role Being the Face of the FBI on ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’

Daniel Dae Kim has been acting for three decades, starting his own production company, 3AD, eight years ago. But his turn on National Geographic’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” which premieres Nov. 28, marks the first time he has taken leading man status. As FBI agent Matthew Ryker on the anthology series, based on the real-life anthrax terrorist threats that began in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, Kim is the face of the government organization in addition to the face of the show — which he notes is a “significant step in representation.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn are compelling to watch in Nat Geo's otherwise drawn out and dull The Hot Zone: Anthrax

"After tackling the Ebola crisis in its first season, Nat Geo’s anthology drama The Hot Zone returns to reexamine the investigation behind 2001’s Anthrax mailings, which killed five people and infected several more," says Saloni Gajjar. "The six-parter offers a cut-and-dried look at the heinous crimes which took place in the weeks following 9/11. But the narrow approach is drawn out and dull, despite captivating performances from lead duo Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn. The Hot Zone: Anthrax makes an effort to touch on a monumental incident that usually gets overshadowed in 9/11 coverage, but it still doesn’t offer a lot of new information. This is a linear retelling of the case through the eyes of FBI agent Matthew Ryker (Kim), an amalgamation of the agents who actually investigated the letters. No time is spent fleshing out the lead character beyond his passion for finding the culprit. Dressed only in sharp suits and a perpetual furrowed brow, Kim can only do so much to save a relatively one-note script."
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Inside ‘Hot Zone: Anthrax’ With Stars Daniel Dae Kim, Tony Goldwyn & Harry Hamlin (VIDEO)

National Geographic’s The Hot Zone anthology series delves into real-life stories of deadly outbreaks and the heroes on the frontlines in Anthrax. Season 2 is inspired by the shocking true events that occurred after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001. A second strike: the anthrax letters, killed five people and caused panic across the nation. The targets were media figures and politicians – but they weren’t the only ones exposed to the deadly poison.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Review: Tony Goldwyn’s Unhinged Performance Can’t Elevate Bacteria Drama

Entering adolescence around the time of 9/11 was interesting, especially as I look back on it as an adult. It’s as if I can pinpoint the moment I knew what “anxiety” was. So when anthrax started getting mailed to random people — or at least that’s what I remember being told — that anxiety went up 1,000-fold. If you asked me today if they ever identified a culprit, I’d assume they never did, and also that they never had a suspect and that the person, like the Zodiac, just vanished into the ether. National Geographic’s second season of “The Hot Zone”...
TV & VIDEOS
The Crusader Newspaper

NatGeo’s latest series ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ puts that period in American history at the forefront

With the world still reeling after the attacks of 9/11, America faces a second wave of attacks – the anthrax letters. Targeting journalists and politicians, mail with anthrax powder kills five people, sickens nearly two dozen more and causes panic across the United States. National Geographic’s six-part limited series, “The...
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

‘Becoming Cousteau,’ ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax,’ Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including Disney+’s “Becoming Cousteau,” an inside look at the life of underwater adventurer Jacques-Yves Cousteau; National Geographic’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” a dramatization of the deadly 2001 bacterial attacks; and the CBS special “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” taped at a pair of Radio City Music Hall shows last August that marked Bennett’s 95th birthday.
CLEVELAND, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: ‘Great Escapes’ revisits a Pittsburgh prison break; ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Hot Zone’ sequel debut

Next week’s episode of “Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman” (10 p.m. Tuesday, History Channel) devotes its full hour to a 1997 prison break from the former Western Pen (AKA the now-shuttered SCI Pittsburgh). Freeman, known for prison-set movie “The Shawshank Redemption,” hosts the series with each episode devoted to a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC13 Houston

'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' revisits troubled days after 9/11

National Geographic takes us back to 2001 in the troubled days right after 9/11 when a second threat emerged to our national security. "The Hot Zone: Anthrax" tells the story of letters containing highly toxic poison which were sent to various elected officials and members of the media. The investigation...
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Why ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Created a Composite Investigator to Tell Terrorism Story

Mailing envelopes full of anthrax spores to individuals is certainly an intimate and personal attack, but because of the ability of anthrax to infect anyone in the area who inhales it once it is in the air, it is also a widespread act of terrorism. The second season of National Geographic’s “Hot Zone” anthology, aptly subtitled “Anthrax,” balances both elements while covering a seven-year period in the FBI’s case to uncover who was responsible for the 2001 attacks.
TV & VIDEOS
Chicago Sun-Times

