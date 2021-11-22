ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints: Write off or regroup

By Tom Perumean
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkktL_0d3p4DG300

It's official; the Saints are riding a losing streak.

The third straight loss by the Saints have fans of the team who gather weekly at a sports bar on Tchoupitoulas playing armchair quarterback as they ponder what a losing season will look like.

One fan was rather philosophical about, likening this season's team to those of the mid-1970's when the Saints were a middle of the road football team; a consistent 7-and-9 or 8-and-8 on the season squad after showing so much promise in their early years.

Still fans were concerned about having to look a losing streak in the face and what it means for them.

"Too little, too late," one upset fan told me.  "We have to regroup now!"

Another fan with their analysis showing called the team: "An all pro-defense, a third string offense led by a [high school] varsity team quarterback."

One thing was clear, the knives were out for Trevor Simian, who appeared to start too slow, managed to throw a pick-six and came on again in the fourth quarter getting the team rallied, but as usual, the clock ran out.

When asked if the season was a write off, some Saints fans said the time is now to start rebuilding, some refused to give up but said rebuilding should start at the end of season after the team makes it to a wild card berth.

"We do lead the league in points scored in the fourth quarter," one fan remarked.  Showing the undying faith of the die-hard Saints fan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints WR Reportedly Receives 3-Game Suspension From NFL

As if things weren’t bad enough for the Saints already, the team just received unfortunate news involving third-year wide receiver Deonte Harris. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Harris is appealing a three-game suspension from the NFL. He added that Harris’ suspension will almost certainly be served soon. Harris,...
NFL
titaninsider.com

Titans do enough to hold off Saints, 23-21

It wasn't pretty at times, but the Tennessee Titans did enough to escape with a 23-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The victory was Tennessee's sixth in a row and improves their overall record to 8-2, keeping them firmly on top as the top seed in the American Football Conference.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Sports Bar#American Football
Sun-Journal

NFL roundup: Titans hold off Saints for sixth straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill ran and threw for touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans held off the New Orleans Saints 23-21 Sunday for their NFL-best sixth straight victory. The Titans (8-2) became the second team in NFL history to win five straight over playoff teams from the season before, joining...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWL-AMFM

Saints fans start turning attention to next season

The Saints notched their fourth straight loss last night on a 31-6 effort. Fan reaction was noticeably downbeat. The normally boisterous pub District seemed to have a pall over it last night as the Saints were losing. Reactions to the loss…
NFL
AOL Corp

Bills cap off Thanksgiving with blowout of Trevor Siemian-led Saints

The post-turkey nappers of Thanksgiving didn't miss much. The Buffalo Bills had little trouble taking care of the New Orleans Saints, who were once again starting Trevor Siemian, in a 31-6 win on Thursday, ending a noticeably weak Thanksgiving slate for the NFL. The day had started with a rockfight...
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy