Saints: Write off or regroup

It's official; the Saints are riding a losing streak.

The third straight loss by the Saints have fans of the team who gather weekly at a sports bar on Tchoupitoulas playing armchair quarterback as they ponder what a losing season will look like.

One fan was rather philosophical about, likening this season's team to those of the mid-1970's when the Saints were a middle of the road football team; a consistent 7-and-9 or 8-and-8 on the season squad after showing so much promise in their early years.

Still fans were concerned about having to look a losing streak in the face and what it means for them.

"Too little, too late," one upset fan told me. "We have to regroup now!"

Another fan with their analysis showing called the team: "An all pro-defense, a third string offense led by a [high school] varsity team quarterback."

One thing was clear, the knives were out for Trevor Simian, who appeared to start too slow, managed to throw a pick-six and came on again in the fourth quarter getting the team rallied, but as usual, the clock ran out.

When asked if the season was a write off, some Saints fans said the time is now to start rebuilding, some refused to give up but said rebuilding should start at the end of season after the team makes it to a wild card berth.

"We do lead the league in points scored in the fourth quarter," one fan remarked. Showing the undying faith of the die-hard Saints fan.