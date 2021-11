During the pandemic, health care leaders say the demand for home healthcare workers has gone up while the number of people willing to work has gone down. Senior care officials say as the baby boomer generation is getting older, the need for caretakers is getting higher every day, but many facilities just don’t have enough staffing to keep up with the demand. Home Instead Senior Care is a home health care service provider for people who need non-medical or personal care services such as help bathing or getting dressed. Owner Andrew Garrean says before the pandemic began they had 100 employees, but now they are down to 76. He says the medical field as a whole is struggling right now and home health care has not been immune.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO