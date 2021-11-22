Afghanistan’s upheaval is no excuse to ignore local aid promises

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Aid agencies are often cautious about dropping the F-bomb – “famine” – when talking about food crises (some more so than others). But there’s growing alarm as winter approaches in Afghanistan, where more than half the population may face crisis or emergency levels of hunger. NGOs say they’re already seeing a “worrisome rise” in malnutrition, including women with malnourished children in urgent need of help. “Unless people are able to access food, the cycle of malnutrition cannot be broken and the population face the very real risk of famine,” the International Rescue Committee warned. Afghanistan was already mired in severe drought before the Taliban surged back to power in August. Added to this is an economy that collapsed amid donor funding freezes, and sanctions that have paralysed the banking system. Analysts have offered a range of solutions to revive the banks, inject cash, review sanctions, and channel funds. They’re all workarounds for a core problem – the Western donors that kept Afghanistan’s economy afloat (and aid-dependent) for 20 years don’t yet have a plan to deal with a Taliban government. Until then, Afghans are relying on stopgap measures, like $15 million from The Global Fund (rather than the World Bank), managed by the UN Development Programme (instead of Afghanistan’s health ministry), to keep health clinics open for a few weeks. “The total collapse of essential services… can be prevented,” said Kanni Wignaraja, a UNDP regional director.

ADVOCACY ・ 16 DAYS AGO