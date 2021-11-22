ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan’s upheaval is no excuse to ignore local aid promises

By Najeeba Wazefadost, Evan Jones
Donor support for Afghanistan must include civil society and diaspora groups – or risk eroding local skills and fuelling aid dependency. Without proper support, Afghan-led groups will suffer, and the civil society capacity that has been built over the past 20 years will begin to crumble. Donors and governments...

