Letters: Schools and COVID; fair trials

Schools should align with logic, pursuit of knowledge, virtuous character. This is in response to the parental rights notice signed by leaders of multiple local classical charter and Christian schools in our area. Every day since the end of August of this year, more than 1,000 Americans have died...
As County Superintendent of Schools and Superintendents of the 5 school districts in Yuba County, we have served our communities through each challenging stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been relentless in our focus on the safety of students and staff and, during this time, we have observed overall minimal in-school transmission.
It is sometimes said that change is necessary and beneficial. This past Thursday, San Benito High school sent out its weekly electronic newsletter and proudly stated that the board had voted unanimously to proceed with the idea of changing the name from San Benito High School to Hollister High School.
In the very beginning of this pandemic the concern was for the ill and the elderly but not the children. So why are we pushing the Emergency Shot on all the Children ages 5 to 17 at this point. I hope parents remember healthy children are only getting light cases...
Hello Elko County, let me introduce myself. I am Tiffanie Pusley (AKA Tiffanie Eden), a longtime Elko County resident and parent of three students in the Elko County School District. I am currently involved in advocating for a “YES” vote on the upcoming special election for the General Obligation Bond Question.
Regarding the story “New Alaska data traces disproportionate experiences of COVID by race, gender and vaccination status,” the citizenry would be best served by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services if they had attempted to cite and explain the predominant overriding health issues with COVID morbidity statistics. The...
In Open Forum (“The GOP is winning over parents,” Nov. 13), Pat Reilly suggests Virginia voters favored a Republican due largely to pandemic-related campus closures. NBC News exit polls show education was the top issue for only 24% of voters, and only a 1% difference in voter preferences based parental status; the Democrat also garnered more votes from women with children (54%).
Illinois doctors say enjoy the holidays, but don’t forget your mask. We are thankful that it is safer to gather with family and friends during the 2021 holiday season, as long as you and they are fully vaccinated. The doctors of Illinois have a few health safety tips to get you through the holidays:
Re “School trustee faces recall over pandemic mandates” (Nov. 18):. In your article about the proposed recall of CNUSD Trustee Jose Lalas, only community members in support of this effort were quoted. To be clear, there are many of us who applaud his courage and agree with his convictions about all the issues the pandemic has raised. The allegations that he is “furthering self interests” and has a “level of disrespect for parents, teachers and students” are contrary to everything he has shown throughout his faithful service to our community. Attempting to silence one voice with whom we disagree by recall may be an example of “democracy in action.” But in this case, if successful, it would be the loss of an intelligent and important voice and perspective. We need to be navigating and learning from these challenging times together.
Why does educational equity occupy a collective blind spot on our legislature’s and governor’s consciousnesses?. A recent Forum news story titled, ”Explorer Academy opens, ‘challenging boundaries’ of education”, told the story of what a large urban area can do when it focuses its attention on an education opportunity. A key...
At the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster, we are committed to using our voices to demand that students in Pennsylvania — regardless of race, class, ability or primary language — can receive a quality public education. We believe that the current way funding for public schools is distributed in our...
Dauphin County, PA — As the trial over fair school funding in Pennsylvania continues, activist groups gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday to highlight some of the discrepancies. The group, POWER Interfaith, which is made up of over 50 church congregations across the state calling attention to inconsistencies, especially in...
Local educational agencies are looking to fill high-demand positions. School districts and charter schools across the county are hiring for a variety of teaching and non-teaching positions, and the Educator Job Fair Dec. 4 will help connect job seekers to quality opportunities. “Because there are critical shortages for some of...
I applaud Stephen Moffitt (president) and Sharon Davis (vice president) of the Hopkinton Town Council for performing their due diligence and researching the Chariho School Committee’s policies and procedures as they relate to addressing public comment on school issues. In response to a motion made by Michael Geary and supported by Scott Bill Hirst to send a letter to the superintendent of the Chariho School District opposing school policy on public comments, Mr. Moffitt and Ms. Davis read the official procedures for the record and calmly discussed the false assertions made by Mr. Geary and Mr. Hirst. After it became apparent that the proposed letter was a piece of political grandstanding and exposed Mr. Hirst’s contempt for the School Committee and his personal animus for members of that body, Mr. Geary and Mr. Hirst persisted in pushing their agenda that is not in accordance with the truth of facts.
New cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days: 242. Risk score: High, with 113% intensive care unit utilization at hospitals in the county. Active outbreaks: 58, including 21 schools, 14 skilled nursing or assisted living centers, five child-care centers and five law enforcement agencies or correctional facilities. Vaccination...
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered New York's top court to reconsider its ruling against a coalition of charities that challenged the state's mandate that employers cover abortions in their employee health insurance plans. The Supreme Court declined to take the case of the Diocese of Albany v. Emami in...
In a development that came as a surprise to those who watch the U.S. Supreme Court closely, justices on Monday issued no opinions on Texas' ban on abortion roughly six weeks into pregnancy. The court's website on Friday indicated at least one opinion on the strict and controversial law would...
Eight years ago, florist Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene's Flowers in Richmond, Washington refused to serve a gay couple, Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed, for their wedding. The couple was deeply hurt by her decision because Ingersoll had been a long-time client of the flower shop.
(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans, 73%, say their rights come from God, not government, and say government can’t force Americans to violate their religious beliefs, according to a poll conducted by Summit.org and McLaughlin and Associates. “There’s a widening gap between the dominant media narrative and what...
KENOSHA, Wis.— People everywhere have been following the Kyle Rittenhouse trial through various online streams. Many of them have sent their thoughts to the presiding judge, Bruce Schroeder. From expletive-laden abuse, to praise and blessings, and even some legal advice, the unsolicited input arrives by email, fax and even old-fashioned...
