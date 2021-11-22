Letters: Schools and COVID; fair trials

Re “School trustee faces recall over pandemic mandates” (Nov. 18):. In your article about the proposed recall of CNUSD Trustee Jose Lalas, only community members in support of this effort were quoted. To be clear, there are many of us who applaud his courage and agree with his convictions about all the issues the pandemic has raised. The allegations that he is “furthering self interests” and has a “level of disrespect for parents, teachers and students” are contrary to everything he has shown throughout his faithful service to our community. Attempting to silence one voice with whom we disagree by recall may be an example of “democracy in action.” But in this case, if successful, it would be the loss of an intelligent and important voice and perspective. We need to be navigating and learning from these challenging times together.

