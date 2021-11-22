Libraries Then, Twitter Now — The Transformation of Scholarly Communication

Svetlana Stavreva is Public Relation & Communication Analyst and Researcher. Recently, I moderated a Twitter chat about communications and PR in the digital era that gathered experts from all over the world. The Twitter chat was fast and furious. It allowed participants to test opinions, view reactions and defend their points of view in a sort of flying discussion. Over the course of an hour, we chatted about communications and PR in the digital era. One might think that everything has already been said about PR and communications in the digital world, yet the discussion was lively, intriguing and interesting. Even after the main part was over and hours and days later, I have been receiving comments and reactions. As the discussion was free and truly open, the opinions and reactions were diverse, interesting and insightful. Hosting the chat helped me realize several things about moderating discussions and communications in general.

