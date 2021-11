I have had several people ask me about my brother's battle with pancreatic cancer. Well, the news isn't good. His CA19.9 has doubled to 4079. All his other tests are normal or close to normal. The Cat Scan he recently had showed nothing significant. He has now been switched to Folfox chemo (platinum based) and he is very hopeful that it will work. He does have pain in his abdomen all the time now and the CT scan did show some trace ascites in his abdomen right where he feels the pain. Mike says, in the past, it usually takes three treatments to show a significant reduction in his CA19.9's. So, with his positive thinking and everyone’s prayers, we can turn this around. He is so amazing. I believe in February, it will be 10 years with this battle that had such a bleak diagnosis. Keep praying for a miraculous miracle!

ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO